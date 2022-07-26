Pierson City Council — Notice of Public Hearing (August 10, 2022)

Pierson City Council

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 508 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1987, as amended, the City of Pierson is hereby providing Public Notice that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., the City Council will hold a public hearing at the Pierson City Hall (201 Main Street). The purpose of the hearing will be to provide the public information concerning the progress, scope, budget and status of the City’s Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Project.

This project is being funded through a Community Development Block Grant provided by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and City funds.

If you have questions concerning the project, or if you require special accommodations to attend the hearing such as handicapped accessibility or translation services, you may contact the City Clerk at City Hall.

Persons interested in the status of funding, or the progress of the project are welcome to attend this meeting or submit written comments to City Hall before the Hearing.

Program Contact: City Hall at (712) 375-5015 or Program Administrators (Simmering-Cory) at (641) 357-7554.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 28, 2022