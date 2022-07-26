Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Claims — June 28, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 28, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on June 28, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present; Mike VanOtterloo attend by conference call. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 6/28/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 6/21/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the claims issued 6/28/2022. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the Banks Tiling & Excavation invoice for the reinstallation of a culvert with the county property wetlands area south of 240th St. for $1,381.88 and took no action towards paying the invoice.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to sign the MH Advocate Services to Sioux Rivers MH Region.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to appoint Sharese Whitesell as the new Asst. Plymouth County Attorney beginning June 27th, 2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the R Way Pumping contract proposal for $290,100 from the ARPA funds and to pay the fuel surcharge portion of the contract proposal for $50,760.00 from the Conservation department General Fund. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the bid to Midwest Construction for $55,434 for project LC-280110—73-75. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:50 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-28-22

Access Systems copier contract 452.22

Accurate Reporting deposition 328.00

AgriVision Equipment Group Stihl blower 471.15

Alpha Wireless Comm new vehicles equipment 2045.38

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 30.00

Larry Bohnenkamp phone allowance 120.00

Bomgaars supplies 1423.35

Campbell’s Electric BUILDINGS 3050.00

Casey’s fuel 8933.87

CDW Government computer supplies 146.08

ConvergeOne data servicer maintenance 39,751.53

Cornhusker International FILTERS 126.84

CovertTrack Group GPS tracker 714.00

CWD kitchen supplies 1237.49

Dave’s Electric yard lights 604.74

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 2147.38

Eakes Inc office supplies 2536.02

Stacey Feldman cell phone, supplies 116.71

Floyd River Materials crushed concrete 3169.60

Frank Dunn Co. ASPHALT CONCRETE 672.00

Jeff Gengler phone allowance 110.00

Hardware Hank supplies 4.98

Jane Renee Harpenau, et al RIGHT-OF-WAY 212.00

Terry Hodgson phone allowance 120.00

Impact Power Technologies battery 353.87

Iowa Information publications 440.64

Iowa Prison Industries SIGNS 14,564.15

I-State Truck Center PARTS 37.91

Jack’s Uniforms LE truck equipment 1459.65

Jensen Motors oil change 51.00

Kiesler Police Supply ammo 5410.62

Kimball-Midwest Co PARTS 496.27

Kingsley Ambulance Service transport 200.00

Knife River Midwest LLC ASPHALT CONCRET 42,919.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 860.00

L & L Builders sidewalk repairs 950.00

L.A. Carlson Contracting construction project 33,615.35

City of Le Mars utilities 72.68

L.G. Everist Inc. shouldstone 3780.82

Loffler Companies toner cartridges 550.69

Magneta Trailers kayak trailer 2523.00

Mail Services tax statements-postage 7000.00

Max I. Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 32.96

Menards wood shed materials 3399.15

MidAmerican Energy utilities 109.39

Mpire Heating & Cooling service call 220.00

Mr. Muffler trailer tire 3329.60

National Pen outreach items 312.60

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 659.64

Old Castle Infrastructure construction project 8271.20

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 17,623.01

On Target Ammunition ammo 1829.69

One Office Solutions supplies 5881.06

Pitchfork Ag LLC supplies 442.46

Plymouth Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 3056.74

Plymouth Co. Sheriff criminal/sheriffs fees 7055.98

Plymouth Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb 5689.94

PRIA PROP. RECORDS INDUSTRY membership dues 60.00

Primebank water-spray truck 49.00

Quality Lube Center service 59.35

R.R. Brink Locking Systems jail hinge 604.00

Darin Raymond IA practice series 1237.99

Northwest REC utilities 1940.07

Red’s Printing printing 8920.09

Richards Construction construction project 15,486.05

Rick’s Septic Service Hillview pumping 1425.00

RJ Thomas Manufacturing park benches 525.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum diesel 27,707.20

Scheels L.E. equip/ammo 2738.91

Trudy Seng phone allowance 120.00

Sherwin Williams stain 110.14

Singer Commercial Refrigeration air condition unit 11,000.00

Sioux City Journal legal notice 79.27

Sioux City Paint and Dec. CFOL window treatments 6051.60

Sooland Bobcat Rental skid loader bucket 6000.00

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 319.11

State Medical Examiners autopsy 2173.00

Struble, Town of REFUND TO CITIES/TOWNS 1501.03

Talkpoint Technologies battery 151.75

The Dailey Stop gas 480.20

The Home Depot Pro vacuum 570.31

Titan Machinery PARTS 1124.60

Total Motors parts, tires, Chevy 1500 22,213.39

USPS postage 4000.00

Van Diest Supply DITCH CLEANING 9387.00

Vander Berg Furniture carpet 17,952.32

Verizon wireless secure access 633.43

VISA Sheriff’s supplies 590.38

Wagner Auto Supply truck box-equipment 1027.89

Wal-Mart supplies 588.70

Wilcox Electric RBWA shed electrical 2986.66

Ziegler Inc. BATTERIES 1329.40

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 28, 2022