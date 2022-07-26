River Valley School Board Minutes — July 19, 2022
River Valley Community School
Regular Board Meeting
7/19/2022 — 6:30 PM
Board Room Jr/Sr High School
Correctionville, IA
Attendees — Voting Members
Scott Knaack, Vice – President
Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Ted Mammen, President
Sharleen Duncan, Board Member
Jessica Wilson, Board Member
1. Call to Order
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings
No comments or questions regarding the Return to Learn plan.
5. Consent Items
It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented except the monthly financial statement for June 2022, which will not be approved until after the audit in September 2022. Also approving to pay year-end invoices thru June 30, 2022.
Motion made by: Scott Knaack
Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen
Voting: Unanimously Approved
A. Agenda
B. Minutes of June 16, 2022
C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements
1. Monthly Financial Statement
2. Activity Fund Financials
3. Lunch Fund Financials
D. Audit and Approval of Claims
1. Bills
6. Communication to the Board
A. Correspondence
B. Administrative Reports
1. Elementary Principal
2. JH/HS Principal
3. Curriculum Director Report
4. Activities Director Report
7. Old Business
A. R2L Plan Review
Approve the R2L plan as presented.
Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson
Voting: Unanimously Approved
8. Information Only
9. New Business
A. Resignations
To approve the resignations as presented.
Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson
Voting: Unanimously Approved
B. Contracts
Approve the contracts as presented.
Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson
Voting: Unanimously Approved
C. Participation in the Federal School Lunch Program
Approve participation in the Federal Lunch Program
Motion made by: Jessica Wilson
Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved
D. Registration and School Lunch Fees
Approve the registration and lunch fees as presented.
Motion made by: Scott Knaack
Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan
Voting: Unanimously Approved
E. Pay Rates for FY23
Approve pay rates for FY23 as presented.
Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan
Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson
Voting: Unanimously Approved
F. Purchase Suburban
To approve the purchase of a 2023 Suburban from Vollmar Motors for $52,161.15 (subject to manufacture price increases).
Motion made by: Scott Knaack
Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson
Voting: Unanimously Approved
G. Internet Tower
Approve quote from Electronic Engineering of $21,215.68 to replace the existing tower.
Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan
Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack
Voting: Unanimously Approved
H. Milk Bids
Approve Dean Foods milk bid for FY22-23
Motion made by: Scott Knaack
Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved
I. Propane Bid
To Approve Johnson Propane bid
Motion made by: Scott Knaack
Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan
Voting: Unanimously Approved
J. Treasurer and Board Secretary for FY23
Approve Tish Evans as the school board secretary and treasurer for FY23.
Motion made by: Jessica Wilson
Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved
K. Certified School Business Official for FY23
Approve Tish Evans as certified school business official for FY23.
Motion made by: Jessica Wilson
Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved
L. Appoint Check Writing Responsibilities for FY23
Approve the school board president and the district treasurer/board secretary for check writing responsibilities for FY23.
Motion made by: Scott Knaack
Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan
Voting: Unanimously Approved
M. Appoint Newspapers for official publications for FY23
Approve The Record as the newspaper for our official publications for FY23.
Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan
Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved
N. Saving Account Responsibilities for FY23
Approve the school board president, district treasurer/board secretary, central office secretary, and superintendent for savings account responsibilities for FY23.
Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan
Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson
Voting: Unanimously Approved
O. Appoint County Representatives
To approve Bobbi Dewitt as the Cherokee County Representative and Ted Mammen as the Woodbury County Representative.
Motion made by: Scott Knaack
Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson
Voting: Unanimously Approved
P. Agents and Depositories for FY23
Approve FNB, United Bank of Iowa, and ISJIT as our agent of depositories for FY23 with maximum deposit amounts of $3,000,000.00 for all financial institutions.
Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack
Voting: Unanimously Approved
Q. Appoint District Attorney for FY23
Approve Kristy Latta with Ahlers and Cooney as our official legal counsel for FY23.
Motion made by: Jessica Wilson
Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack
Voting: Unanimously Approved
R. FFA request for out of state travel
To approve out of state travel for the FFA attending the National Convention in Indianapolis in October 2022.
Motion made by: Jessica Wilson
Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved
10. Discussion Items
A. Board Member Report
Discussed updating a cell phone usage policy during school hours and inviting a representative from the City of Correctionville to discuss the lease between the district and the city.
B. Superintendent Report
Discussion was had regarding difficulties filling vacant positions, options to adjust if we are unable to find candidates for those positions and updates regarding summer maintenance projects.
11. Adjournment
The meeting was adjourned at 7:49 pm.
Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan
Voting: Unanimously Approved
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 28, 2022