River Valley School Board Minutes — July 19, 2022

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

7/19/2022 — 6:30 PM

Board Room Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, Vice – President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, President

Sharleen Duncan, Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

No comments or questions regarding the Return to Learn plan.

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented except the monthly financial statement for June 2022, which will not be approved until after the audit in September 2022. Also approving to pay year-end invoices thru June 30, 2022.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of June 16, 2022

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal

2. JH/HS Principal

3. Curriculum Director Report

4. Activities Director Report

7. Old Business

A. R2L Plan Review

Approve the R2L plan as presented.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Resignations

To approve the resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Participation in the Federal School Lunch Program

Approve participation in the Federal Lunch Program

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Registration and School Lunch Fees

Approve the registration and lunch fees as presented.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Pay Rates for FY23

Approve pay rates for FY23 as presented.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Purchase Suburban

To approve the purchase of a 2023 Suburban from Vollmar Motors for $52,161.15 (subject to manufacture price increases).

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

G. Internet Tower

Approve quote from Electronic Engineering of $21,215.68 to replace the existing tower.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack

Voting: Unanimously Approved

H. Milk Bids

Approve Dean Foods milk bid for FY22-23

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

I. Propane Bid

To Approve Johnson Propane bid

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

J. Treasurer and Board Secretary for FY23

Approve Tish Evans as the school board secretary and treasurer for FY23.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

K. Certified School Business Official for FY23

Approve Tish Evans as certified school business official for FY23.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

L. Appoint Check Writing Responsibilities for FY23

Approve the school board president and the district treasurer/board secretary for check writing responsibilities for FY23.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

M. Appoint Newspapers for official publications for FY23

Approve The Record as the newspaper for our official publications for FY23.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

N. Saving Account Responsibilities for FY23

Approve the school board president, district treasurer/board secretary, central office secretary, and superintendent for savings account responsibilities for FY23.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

O. Appoint County Representatives

To approve Bobbi Dewitt as the Cherokee County Representative and Ted Mammen as the Woodbury County Representative.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

P. Agents and Depositories for FY23

Approve FNB, United Bank of Iowa, and ISJIT as our agent of depositories for FY23 with maximum deposit amounts of $3,000,000.00 for all financial institutions.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack

Voting: Unanimously Approved

Q. Appoint District Attorney for FY23

Approve Kristy Latta with Ahlers and Cooney as our official legal counsel for FY23.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack

Voting: Unanimously Approved

R. FFA request for out of state travel

To approve out of state travel for the FFA attending the National Convention in Indianapolis in October 2022.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

Discussed updating a cell phone usage policy during school hours and inviting a representative from the City of Correctionville to discuss the lease between the district and the city.

B. Superintendent Report

Discussion was had regarding difficulties filling vacant positions, options to adjust if we are unable to find candidates for those positions and updates regarding summer maintenance projects.

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 7:49 pm.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 28, 2022