Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — July 5, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 7/05/2022

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 270.00

Access Systems Leasing 105258 Toshiba Copiers 204.81

ADP Screening & Serv 104672 June 2022 Background Check.. 259.00

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 98,152.57

Agrivision Equipment 105660 2021 Frontier rotary 2,900.00

Autry Reporting 14803 Depositions 506.10

Axon Enterprise Inc. 105382 Radio and Related 326.40

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service for 1,450.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 230.00

Barry Motor Co. Parts #93 117.74

Berning, Lori PEO Costs 40.95

Bomgaars 27646 Household Supplies 1,298.33

Brandon Deeds Const 105648 1500 – Brown’s Lake co 189,157.55

Bridges Bay 104061 Spring Conference 2022 5,400.08

Bronson, City Of 32516 28E Agreement 493.35

Butler***, Dennis D 38425 Mileage Reimbursement 73.71

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 9101 – JACE upgrade 30,109.00

Cadwallader***, William 103692 Clothing Allowance 230.00

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract #3091-16103/C 334.77

Carstens**, Aaron 103530 Clothing Allowance 26.72

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 117.86

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 302.69

CF Industries Nitro 104288 FY22 2nd half refund 447,887.00

Charm Tex Inc. 101919 Mattresses 3,236.40

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage service-JU22 1,651.00

Christian Home Assn 65495 Shelter Invoice 05/01 1,446.15

Clark Equipment Co 105808 Root grapple-Serial #A 4,620.12

Clia Laboratory Pro 99401 Paramedic Budget; Medical 180.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Vacuums 3,173.79

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Ricoh Maint Fee 357.85

Cushing, City Of 61700 28E Agreement 519.80

Danbury, City Of 62484 28E Agreement 3,060.28

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 7,977.26

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Office Supplies 172.55

Duerksen***, Jesse 500844 Clothing Allowance 132.52

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Office Supplies 41.12

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 9101 – Cockroach treat 366.75

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee – Moville 61.86

Emergency Medical P 76172 Paramedic Budget; Medi.. 210.90

Ergodirect Inc 104379 Stand Up Desk 4th Floor 672.14

Fankhauser, Dean 500898 GCPR055968 392.70

Feld Fire 103053 9104 – Fire extinguish 63.00

Floyd River Material 102170 Landscape rock-13.17 t 790.20

Gill***, Patrick F 92618 Gill Mileage Auditor’s 354.51

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Service Contract 25.00

Graffix Inc 105073 Uniforms 658.24

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tires – JD 1550 mower 206.70

Herbold, PLC, Alyssa 500897 GCPR055968 623.70

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH028130 790.80

Holly Brown Constru 104955 Culvert & embankment 67,592.12

Hornick, City of 112900 28E Agreement 1,366.85

Hungry Canyons Alliance 1398 Membership dues FY23..4,750.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #524 212.78

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 3,913.31

Interpretive Graphics 500882 Signs 1,146.73

Iowa Dept of Transport 118637 Flagger Handbooks 58.75

Iowa Natural Heritage 118896 Briese land purchase 149,048.40

Iowa Prison Ind 160784 Signs for Southwood & Fowler 327.36

Iowa State Association 100789 DH Dental Premiums 5,086.68

ISAC Iowa State Ass 213063 FY23 Membership Dues 6,100.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #200 733.07

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 5,498.30

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 1,766.86

JEO Consulting Group 98187 Proj#R220747.00/DNR.. 4,473.75

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L. 173039 Depositions 156.60

Johnston Excavating Hauling, heavy equipment 9,527.27

Judicial Dialog System 100247 Support and Maintenance 11,899.49

Karl’s 99430 Maintenance; Buildings 675.18

Keltek Inc Office Supplies 533.00

Klemke***, Ian 500687 9102 – Mileage 61.13

Knife River Midwest 101585 1500 – Brown’s Lake road 43,796.29

Krause***, James 102828 Clothing Allowance 112.31

L G Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 394.34

Lechner Lumber 140921 12/15/2021 Windstorm 2,916.74

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 2,586.91

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Binding 3,453.05

Meister, Corey D 100044 Mileage Reimbursement 28.08

Menards 199721 Studs, waferboard & screws 1,021.32

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 June Pre-employment Physical 980.00

Mid American Energy 159813 9103 – Electric JU22 14,676.01

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 1,978.20

Murphy Tractor 99032 Filters #422 247.78

Nahra***, Mark Mileage 187.20

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Gas Line Work 1,597.50

New Sioux City Iron 213800 Hand Tools 77.43

Office Elements 100254 Binder Clips, Post-It, 144.55

One Office Solution 104853 Supplies 1,344.02

Oto, City of 28E Agreement 40.49

O’Tool, Jeffrey 500624 Mileage Reimbursement 14.04

Parker, Barbara 99064 Mileage Reimbursement 19.89

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 6,692.70

Pictometry International 102889 AERIALS 35,368.67

Pierson, City of 1571 28E Agreement 523.40

Pitney Bowes (Pitts 99291) Postage Machine Lease 453.24

Priestley***, Dan 105695 Mileage Reimbursement 77.81

Productivity Plus Acct 104845 Acct #5043931147115715 73.00

Rasmussen Mechanical 102834 9102 – Boiler repair 1,502.41

Reimert, Joanne 500129 PEO Costs 40.95

Ricoh USA, Inc. 105143 Black & White Laser Printer 6,348.00

Ronfeldt***, Ben 500153 Clothing Allowance 212.91

Safelite Fulfillmen 104428 Windshield repair-’19 29.95

Salix, City of 204700 28E Agreement 521.10

Sam’s Club (A-GA) Food 515.87

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax allocation 108,648.17

Security National Bank 208797 Paramedic Budget; Med.. 1,643.19

Sioux City Ford 100313 Maintenance; Motor Vehicle 283.36

Sioux City Journal SPCV197247 Antonio Guzman 89.78

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Payroll 36,309.64

Sioux City Truck & Trailer 246198 Parts #934 330.60

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Office Supplies 6.50

Smithland, City of 98879 28E Agreement 228.26

Standard Insurance 500112 July 2022 Insurance Pr 13,499.26

Stanley Law Firm, L 500901 JGJV027482 330.00

Starcomm Tax allocation.. 23,088.97

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts & Labor #406 667.88

Street Cop Training 500076 School 450.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 9,157.18

Transource Filters #420 381.30

Tritech Forensics 103917 Household Supplies 791.16

VSP Vision Service 104078 July 2022 Vision Insurance 1,601.93

Weber***, Kerby G 246434 Clothing Allowance 26.75

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 62,288.41

Whispering Creek Golf 105349 K9 Golf Tournament 6,970.33

Williges LLC 500903 Deputy Parking Space 217 700.00

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 412.50

Wolters Kluwer Legal 103664 Drunk Driving Defense 348.48

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper 120.00

Yaremko***, Gerald 102035 Clothing Allowance 23.53

Zellmer Zant, Chris 258026 Mileage Reimbursement 19.89

Grand Total: 1,483,240

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 28, 2022