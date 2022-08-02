Donna Belknap By Editor | August 2, 2022 | 0 Donna Mae Ann Belknap, 86, of Moville, died July 27, 2022. She was born December 21, 1935. Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are with Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Dr. Charles “Chuck” Hamm August 2, 2022 | 2 Comments » Susan Granay August 2, 2022 | No Comments » Michael Dixon August 2, 2022 | 1 Comment » Steven Stones, Dale Harvey July 26, 2022 | No Comments » Walter “Ping” Davis July 19, 2022 | No Comments »