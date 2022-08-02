Iowa DNR — Notice of Intent to Grant Permit in Woodbury County

NOTICE OF INTENT TO GRANT A PERMIT AUTHORIZING

WITHDRAWAL OF WATER FOR MATERIAL PRODUCTION

IN WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 455B, there is now on file with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Water Supply Engineering Section, 502 E 9th Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50319-0034 the application as described below.

Woodbury County (Log No. 31,918) requests a permit authorizing withdrawal of water from a gravel pit, known locally as the Briese Pit, on land generally described as the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of the SE ¼ and the NE ¼ of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼, of Section 1 and the parts of the W ½ of the SW ¼ of the NE ¼ and the E ½ of the SE ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 1 lying south and west of the Little Sioux River, all in T88N, R43W, Woodbury County, Iowa, in the maximum quantity of 120 million gallons per year at a maximum rate of 800 gallons per minute, throughout the year each year, for dewatering to obtain access to sand and gravel product, on said land.

The department has determined that this use of water conforms to the relevant criteria (Iowa Code Chapter 455B and Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 567) and recommends the permit be granted. A copy of the summary report for the application is available upon a request to the department at the address listed above. Comments on the report and on this use of water must be received by August 24, 2022, and should be addressed “ATTN.: Water Supply Engineering Section” and should specify the Applicant’s log number. (By Jim Neleigh)

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 4, 2022