Michael Dixon

Michael Dennis Dixon, 65 of Hoschton, Georgia, formerly of Anthon, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the pavilion at Stahl Park in Anthon, IA on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA. Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.

Michael was born August 26, 1956 in Sioux City, IA to Francis and Edna (Koehler) Dixon. He graduated from Anthon-Oto High School in 1975.

In 1984, after several small jobs, Michael was employed as a courier driver at FedEx in Sioux City, IA. He transferred to Spokane, WA for a couple of years, but returned to Sioux City. He then transferred to Gainesville, GA as a Customer Service Agent (CSA) after meeting the love of his life.

He returned to Sioux City in 2011 and worked his final six months as a courier at the location where he started his career.

After 28 years, he retired in January 2012. He continued to keep busy with working at a local landscape business part-time, keeping up his garden and flowers and working at their mountain home.

Michael is survived by his wife of 20 years, Linda (Kirkpatrick) Dixon of Hoschton, GA (formerly of Mapleton, IA); children Kimberly (Damien) Smith of Bronson, IA; Kyle Dixon of Sarasota, FL and Stephanie Dixon of Gainesville, GA; step-son Scot (Mindy) McLean of Monroe, GA; seven grandchildren – Kendra (Stephen) Youtzy of Johnson, IA; Gwen and Domenik Smith of Bronson, IA; Reagan, Aubrey, Blakelie and Kennedy McLean of Monroe, GA. He is also survived by his sisters: Helen (Lyle) Sapp of Omaha, NE; Joann Walsh of Sioux City, IA; Alice (Fred) Straub of Spokane, WA; Patsy (Steve) Moseman of Sioux City, IA and Mary Diamond of Cheny, WA; sister-in-law Vicki Dixon of LeMars, IA; brothers: Robert (Diane) Dixon of Largo, FL; Ralph Dixon of Jefferson City, MT; Nick (Jo) Dixon of Weatherby Lake, MO; John (Linda) Dixon of Anthon, IA and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Dixon; and a sister, Debbie Dixon.