Moville City Council Minutes & Claims/Revenues — July 20, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: John Parks, Bret Hayworth, and Tom Conolly are present. Paul Malm connects via Zoom. Joel Robinson is absent. Parks motions to approve agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the June Treasurer’s report, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed a fence permit from Edgar Rodriguez for 516 Main Street. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews a fence permit from Greg Bell of 835 Terrtam Street. Hayworth motions to approve, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Mike Weaver, James Loomis, Chris Meredith, Dawn Thomas, Edgar Rodriguez, Donna Chapman, Gene Groetken, Blake Stubbs and Carole Nelson.

During Open Forum James Loomis asks for support and outlines his campaign priorities as he runs for County Attorney for the upcoming November election.

Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Public Works Supervisor Mike Weaver gave a Public Works Update. He has interviewed for the Public Works position and recommends hiring of Casey Cooke for the position at starting wage of $23 per hour. Hayworth motions to approve this hiring, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Weaver presents the quote from Country Trailers for purchase of a new trailer for $12,900 that will haul the new mini-excavator. Hayworth motions to approve this budgeted purchase, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No pool update was given.

Chris Meredith gave an update on the duplex on Meredith Lane. 630 and 634 Meredith Lane are completed and one family has moved in, and the other closing date is soon. They would like to start constructing the next pair very soon and propose to list the purchase price each of $255,000. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers pay request #1 from Mark Albenesius for $52,245.25 for the storm sewer structure replacement at Clearview/Terrtam. Hayworth motions to approve this payment, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council takes no action on approval of certificate of substantial completion for storm sewer structure replacement at Clearview/Terrtam per recommendation of Attorney Thompson and Weaver.

Weaver gave an update on the A/C at the Community Center/Library building. The unit needs a new control board and the part is not estimated to be here for several more weeks. With the extreme heat lately, the building has been unbearably hot inside. Weaver has gotten a price quote from Interstate Mechanical Corp of $137,569 to replace the A/C unit (as opposed to the original plan to just replace the control board). The existing unit is original to the building and other parts have been showing signs of failing as well. Weaver recommends replacing the unit. Conolly motions to approve the replacement, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Parks asks if council would consider renaming the proposed West Hill Avenue to Bleil. Attorney Thompson says this has already been officially platted and wouldn’t recommend renaming at this point. Parks would like to keep this in mind when the next opportunity to name something arises.

Attorney Thompson updated the council on the proposed Development Agreement for the West Hill Housing. He has been finalizing details and recommends setting a public hearing to enter into the agreement.

Council considers Resolution 2022-41 fixing a date for hearing on the proposal to enter into a Development Agreement with Stratos Development Group, LLC and providing for publication thereof. Hayworth motions to set the Public Hearing to August 3, 2022 at 5:30 pm to enter into a Development Agreement with Stratos Development Group, LLC and providing for publication thereof, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

No action on Resolution 2022-42 regarding approval of the construction contract and bond for West Hill Addition housing development. Will review at such time the DA is approved. No action on Nuisance Abatement request for 147 Main Street. Council is waiting to review the report from the Structural Engineer to determine the next step.

Council reviews current ATV/UTV Ordinance. Thompson recommends that changes aren’t needed at this point. Council asks Thompson to further review to confirm if State laws have recently changed regarding the topic. Mayor Fisher has been traveling to the council meetings of local towns to determine their needs/interest in a shared City Inspector position. He will update as he has information. No action taken. Council considers Clerk Peterson’s request to discount the rental of the Community Center for an upcoming September wedding reception. Council recommends is the A/C isn’t working at the time, to yes give a discount; but if it is working then no. Council considers the liquor license application from Casey’s General Store. Parks motions to approve, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. Weaver informs the council that the project on Frontage Road/2nd/3rd Street will start on Monday. Frontage Road from the Methodist Church to the West driveway of Lewis Drug will be closed for around 3 months or more. Jensen Funeral Home and other properties near there will be accessible from Pearl Street. With no further business Hayworth motioned to adjourn around 7:00 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries; meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES FOR JUNE

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 315,081.17

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 29,582.87

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 22,126.65

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 190,568.00

WATER TOTAL 20,639.70

SEWER TOTAL 20,347.20

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,357.06

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 599,702.65

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor/Payroll Checks: 6/16/2022 – 7/20/2022

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 1,622.90

ACE ENGINE AND PARTS ENGINE REPAIR 131.89

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 182.78

AMAZON PD UNIFORM SUPPLIES 187.98

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SERVICES WW TESTING 522.00

BADGER METER WATER METER SOFTWARE MONTHLY 83.20

BAN-KOE SYSTEMS INC. FIRE ALARM IN CC 1,171.00

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 273.50

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 620.95

BROWN SUPPLY CO STORM SEWER REPAIRS 4,200.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 458.76

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC JUNE AND JULY GARBAGE HAULING 14,572.32

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 715.34

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 150.00

CLARK EQUIPMENT CO. MINI-EXCAVATOR 64,776.76

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT PAINT SUPPLIES 177.56

DINGES FIRE COMPANY SUPPLIES 479.80

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING & POOL INSPECTION 655.00

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES PERMIT WEST HILL CONSTRUCTION 602.51

GALLS PD UNIFORMS 918.20

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO, INC CONCRETE PROJECTS 3,144.50

GILL HAULING GARBAGE TONAGE MAY AND JUNE 4,614.72

HABERL TILE AND STONE FIRE STATION REMODEL 9,142.34

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 2,916.99

HOLLY ROBINSON COMM CENTER RENTAL REFUND 600.00

HOTEL EXPENSE HOTEL JODI TRAINING 285.59

I & S GROUP ENGINEERING SERVICES 37,743.98

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 828.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP COMM CENTER MAINTENANCE 1,312.69

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES EDUCATIONS/DUES 1,738.24

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 57.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY JODI TRAINING 195.00

IPERS IPERS 5,493.03

IRS FED/FICA TAX 11,156.64

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 161.54

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 114.85

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL monthly journal subscript 16.99

LOFFLER COPY MACHINE CONTRACT 492.68

LP GILL INC QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT 8,688.05

LUMBER PROS LUMBER 94.74

MENARDS SUPPLIES 54.46

MARTENS FAMILY CONSTRUCTION REPLACED TRANSMISSION FIRE TRUCK 4,453.75

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 9,074.86

MIKE OFERT CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 300.00

MOTOROLA PD EQUIPMENT 180.00

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 117.08

POSTMASTER POSTAGE WATER BILLS 245.22

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,094.30

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 1,312.10

REHAB SERVICES INC. LIFT STATION CLEANING 1,107.50

SAM’S CLUB POOL CONCESSIONS 776.03

SIMPCO LMI HOUSING RENEWAL 6,313.50

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 141.67

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 1,542.00

TANYA HANKS COMMUNITY CENTER RENTAL REFUND 500.00

THOMPSON LAW OFFICE LEGAL SERVICES 10,024.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 132.00

COMM CTR DEPOSIT REFUND 100.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,061.28

WEX BANK FUEL 2,761.77

WIATEL TELEPHONE & INTERNET 1,769.74

WOODHOUSE PD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 66.98

==============

Accounts Payable Total 224,668.26

Invoices: Paid 52,312.10

Invoices: Scheduled 172,356.16

Payroll Checks 45,246.52

==============

Report Total 269,914.78

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 6/16/2022- 7/20/2022

FUND, NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 131,801.07

110 ROAD USE TAX 54,774.57

126 TIF LMI 5,320.00

200 DEBT SERVICE 0.00

600 WATER 33,892.87

610 SEWER 44,126.27

————————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 269,914.78

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 4, 2022