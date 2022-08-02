Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — July 19, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

July 19, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on July 19, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 7/19/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes of the 7/12/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the claims issued 7/19/2022 and payroll issued 7/15/2022. Motion Carried.

Crystal McHugh was introduced as the new Plymouth County Mental Health Director and General Relief Coordinator.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a 3-year lease agreement with Family Solutions beginning July 1, 2022 ending June 30, 2025. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve an engagement letter with Williams Co. to conduct the FY 2021-22 audit. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a fireworks application for Kellen’s Ponderosa on August 6, 2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to appoint Doug Buryanek as the Westfield Township trustee to replace Jim Harvey. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve Barkley Estates in Section 24 of Perry Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Berner Addition in Section 23 of Plymouth Township. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:50 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 7-19-22

AgriVision Equipment JD tractor parts 19.81

AgState fuel 175.49

City of Akron UTILITIES 62.98

Akron Hometowner publications 448.76

Alpha Wireless maintenance agreement 16175.40

Amy Augustine mileage 37.61

Axon Enterprise taser cartridges 399.72

Bauerly & Langel attorney fees 321.30

Cristi G. Bauerly court reporter fee 5.00

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

ICEOO MEETING FEES 225.00

Bomgaars supplies 134.48

Jason Bring conference expenses 604.24

Bugman Pest & Rodent Control pest control 50.00

Brandon Cabney cell phone allowance 90.00

Callyo 2009 Corp software 1770.00

Central Valley Ag herbicide 50.00

Century Business MACHINES & FIXTURES 469.61

Chapman Overhead Door fix overhead door 95.00

Cole Papers custodial supplies 512.27

Cornhusker International PARTS 4002.58

Cummins Sales and Service inspection/service 660.56

CWD food supplies 4385.37

Kevin and Lesa DeBoer MISCELLANEOUS 600.00

Victoria DeVos program supplies 67.50

DeVries Tool & Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 50.00

Document Depot shredding 49.00

Scott Dorhout cell phone allowance 90.00

Eakes Inc supplies 338.83

Fareway food supplies 401.67

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 1889.08

Fastenal custodial supplies 346.03

Dawn Fifita cell phone allowance 90.00

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 37.00

FORCE America PARTS 1293.11

Frericks Repair TIRES & TUBES 3251.81

Frontier phone services 2835.70

Get Branded 360 logo patch 16.00

Jerry Gloden cell phone allowance 30.00

Gordon Flesch Co. copier maintenance agreement 130.89

Govconnection supplies 25.67

Growmark FS annual propane contract 3161.85

Hardware Hank supplies 134.84

Kirk Hatting cell phone allowance 90.00

Jamie Hauser mileage 240.00

Pat Heissel schooling expenses 462.96

Madalyn Hewitt program supplies 8.48

City of Hinton UTILITIES 132.79

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 525.00

Jill Holzman cell phone allowance 90.00

Iowa Division of Labor boiler permit 80.00

Iowa Information publications 2074.32

Iowa Negotiation & Consulting HR consulting 1200.00

Iowa Prison Industries car decals 1287.71

Iowa State Sheriffs’ & Deputies jail school 250.00

Iowa State University MEETING FEES 220.00

Iowa Workforce Development elevator safety 175.00

ISAC conference fee 260.00

Iowa State Association of County Supervisor dues 375.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniforms 43.94

Tamara Jorgensen cell phone allowance 90.00

J-W Tank Line fuel 5630.79

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 612.32

Klass Law Firm legal fees 35.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

City of Le Mars utilities 1266.11

Le Mars Agri Center softener salt 286.65

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 2194.05

Alan Lucken mileage 18.72

Mail Services MV renewal notices 1084.56

Marx Dust Control GRANULAR 5973.00

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.92

MCI call transfer 39.44

Menards materials 408.23

MidAmerican Energy utilities 8359.36

Midwest Wheel PARTS 1616.83

Mike’s Inc. fuel 6389.13

National Restaurant Assoc. Servsafe manager course 191.53

NATIONAL SHERIFFS’ ASSOC. jail training program 216.11

Sharon Nieman assistance 187.50

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 2112.12

Northwest Dist. Assessor Assoc. education 300.00

O.C. Sanitation Hillview garbage 404.04

Shawn Olson software 147.66

One Office Solutions supplies 85.53

City of Oyens UTILITIES 60.00

Kyle Petersen cell phone allowance 90.00

Plymouth Co. Board of Health healthy aging grant 7669.48

Plymouth Co. FireFighter Assoc. ARPA funds allocation 130,000.00

Plymouth Co. Sheriff fee 2.50

Plymouth Co. Solid Waste hauling and material 41497.87

Plymouth Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb 1841.07

Plymouth Co. EMS Assoc. ARPA funds allocation 130,000.00

Premier phone services 2616.10

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Indira Probst notary renew 30.00

Quality Lawn Care mowing 160.00

Red’s Printing printing services 2004.46

City of Remsen UTILITIES 421.57

Richards Construction construction project 10214.01

RICOH USA DHS copier 40.47

Rockmount Research & Alloys WELDING SUPPLIES 1937.30

Thomas Rohe MEALS & LODGING 214.20

Rolling Oil PARTS 12290.90

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 7962.73

Le Mont Schmid pioneer cemetery mowing 120.00

Steve Schnepf cell phone allowance 90.00

Seiler Instrument & Mfg. forensics equipment 13086.50

Trudy Seng SUPPLIES 18.54

SIMPCO housing trust fund support 11472.00

Rick Singer cell phone allowance 90.00

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 3959.78

Solutions Kofax renewal-scanner 260.00

Sooland Bobcat Rental bobcat fitting 60.69

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 148.00

Stellar Industries PARTS 680.31

Streicher’s supplies 87.99

Jessica Struve cell phone allowance 90.00

Matt Struve cell phone allowance 90.00

Mark Sturgeon transcript copy 9.00

Jeff TeBrink cell phone allowance 90.00

Ten Point Construction PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE 8626.39

The Dailey Stop fuel 105.97

The Record publications 167.22

Thomson Reuters West court library 1836.23

Titan Machinery mower parts 1413.68

Transource FILTERS 1426.24

Union County Electric tower 98.00

United States Police Canine K9 certification 200.00

Utility Equipment LC-363009 1556.52

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 204.75

Vanguard Appraisals archive yearly renewal 32984.10

Verizon cell phone services 658.61

Wagner Auto Supply trailer plug 1337.51

Wal-Mart supplies 443.57

Duane Walhof cell phone allowance 60.00

WesTel trunkline 366.04

Wicked Graphics signage/truck decals 664.22

Williams & Company audit services 4800.00

Woodbury Co. Board of Supervisors reimb to med examiner 200.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 10.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center FY 22-23 ARPA funds 6619.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 4, 2022