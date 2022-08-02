Susan Granay

Susan Marie Granay, age 61, of Cozad, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., with a visitation held one hour prior from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa. Father Randy Schon will officiate. The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Susan Marie (Juarez) Granay was born on September 25, 1960, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Romirio and Jane (Hilger) Juarez. She lived in Sioux City and Omaha, Nebraska for most of her life. On July 11, 1987 she was blessed with her son Anthony.

Susan loved to do puzzles, arts and crafts, along with drawing.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Anthony (Jennifer) Granay of Cozad, NE; grandchildren Caleb, Angelica and Korbin; siblings David (Carmen) Juarez of Tucson, AZ; Joe Juarez of Omaha, NE; Tony (Debbie) Juarez of Iowa; and Paula (John) Garcia of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Romirio and Jane Juarez, and 3 infant siblings.