Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — August 8, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central Board Room

Moville, Iowa

7:30 p.m.

August 8, 2022

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bill

2. Reports

a. Mrs. Lambert

b. Mrs. Metcalf

c. Mr. Bormann

d. Mr. Glackin

3. Visitor/Community Comments

4. Policies and Procedures

a. Return to Learn Plan: Open Hearing/Review

b. Act on open enrollment requests:

i. Open enrolled in:

ii. Open enrolled out notification:

c. Approve DDSDP

5. Buildings and Grounds:

a. Buildings and Grounds Committee Report

b. Act on change orders

c. MS Gym Curtain Hanger System

d. Painting of storage shed

e. Bus barn ground work/stump removal/drainage

6. Personnel:

a. Approve Equity Coordinators: Doug Glackin and Mary Kay Walker

b. Offer contracts

i. HS Secretary

ii. Elementary Lead Team

iii. Assistant Technology

c. MS Referee Pay

d. Substitute Teacher Pay

e. Approve Volunteer Coaches

7. Co-curricular: Girls Wrestling

8. Board Items

a. Fee for Online Lunch Deposit

b. Approve SIAC Committee Members

c. Resolution Discussion: Targeted SAVE fund balance

d. For the Good of the Cause

9. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 4, 2022