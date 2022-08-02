Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — July 12, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 06/30/2022 – 07/12/2022

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 270.00

Access Systems Leasing 105258 Toshiba Copiers 204.81

ADP Screening And Se 104672 June 2022 Background Check.. 259.00

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 98,152.57

Agrivision Equipment 105660 2021 Frontier rotary tiller 2,900.00

Anthon, City Of 125351 Anthon Little Courthouse 129.09

AT&T Mobility Telephone 41.27

Autry Reporting 14803 Depositions 506.10

Axon Enterprise Inc 105382 Radio and Related 326.40

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service for 1,450.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 230.00

Barry Motor Co Parts #93 117.74

Berning, Lori PEO Costs 40.95

Bierschbach Equipment 177471 Signs 3,375.00

Bomgaars 27646 Household Supplies 1,371.97

Bottjen***, Chadwick 615 Clothing Allowance 230.00

Brandon Deeds Construct 105648 1500 – Brown’s Lake co 189,157.55

Bridges Bay 104061 Spring Conference 2022 5,400.08

Bronson, City Of 32516 28E Agreement 493.35

Butler***, Dennis D 38425 Mileage Reimbursement 73.71

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 9101 – JACE upgrade 30,109.00

Cadwallader***, William 103692 Clothing Allowance 230.00

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract #3091-16103/C 334.77

Carstens**, Aaron 103530 Clothing Allowance 26.72

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 117.86

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 400.41

Certified Testing S Gravel 4,080.00

CF Industries Nitro 104288 FY22 2nd half refund 447,887.00

Charm Tex Inc 101919 Mattresses 3,236.40

Chesterman CO 321643 Chesterman Water 3.60

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage service-JU22 2,041.40

Christian Home Assn 65495 Shelter Invoice 05/01/22 1,446.15

Clark Equipment Co 105808 Root grapple-Serial #A 4,620.12

Clia Laboratory Pro 99401 Paramedic Budget; Medical 180.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Vacuums 3,173.79

Collection Service COLLECTION SERVICES-1 1,935.45

Cooper***, Casey 500843 Clothing Allowance 181.89

Correctionville City of Water 12.23

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Ricoh Maint Fee 357.85

Cushing, City Of 61700 28E Agreement 519.80

Dakota County Court Void -2.50

Danbury, City Of 62484 28E Agreement 3,060.28

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 14,216.21

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Office Supplies 172.55

Duerksen***, Jesse 500844 Clothing Allowance 132.52

Eakes Office Solution 105329 Office Supplies 41.12

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 9101 – Cockroach treat 366.75

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee – Moville 61.86

Emergency Medical Paramedic Budget; Medical 210.90

Ergodirect Inc. 104379 Attorneys Office Sit/Stand Desk 672.14

Fankhauser, Dean 500898 GCPR055968 392.70

Feld Fire 103053 9104 – Fire extinguisher service 63.00

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gas and Vehicle Repair 65,832.98

Floyd River Material 102170 Landscape rock-13.17 t 790.20

Four Seasons Health 105735 FOUR SEASONS 357.00

Gill***, Patrick F 92618 Gill Mileage Auditor’s 354.51

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Service Contract 25.00

Graffix Inc. Uniforms 658.24

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tires – JD 1550 mower 206.70

Healy Welding Parts 84.00

Herbold, PLC, Alyssa 500897 GCPR055968 623.70

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH028130 790.80

Holly Brown Constru 104955 Culvert & embankment 67,592.12

Hornick, City of 112900 28E Agreement 1,366.85

Hungry Canyons Alliance 1398 Membership dues FY23.. 4,750.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #524 212.78

IA DNR Sales 500408 06/21/2022 – 06/27/202 13,133.60

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 5,030.05

Interpretive Graphics 500882 Signs 1,146.73

Iowa Department of Public 500404 06/21/2022 – 06/27/202..4,293.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue 181582 State Withholding 39,327.51

Iowa Dept of Transportation 118637 Flagger Handbooks 58.75

Iowa Natural Heritage 118896 Briese land purchase 149,048.40

Iowa Prison Ind. 160784 Signs for Southwood & Fowler 327.36

Iowa State Association 100789 DH Dental Premiums 5,086.68

Iowa Workforce Develop 215318 Assessor Unemployment 3.99

Ipers Protection (E 99369) IPERS CORRECTIONS 30,353.98

Ipers Reg (Employee 120600) IPERS REGULAR 99,467.44

Ipers Sheriff (Empl 120597) IPERS SHERIFF 22,863.16

ISAC Iowa State Assn 213063 FY23 Membership Dues 6,100.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #200 1,692.61

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 5,498.30

Jacobs Electric 122161 Anthon Shed outside light 346.53

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 6,178.72

Jeo Consulting Group 98187 Proj#R220747.00/DNR.. 4,473.75

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 510.14

Johnson, Jami L. 173039 Depositions 156.60

Johnston Excavating 104961 Hauling, heavy equip 9,527.27

Judicial Dialog Sys 100247 Support and Maintenance 11,899.49

Karl’s 99430 Maintenance; Buildings 675.18

Keltek Inc Office Supplies 533.00

Klemke***, Ian 500687 9102 – Mileage 61.13

Knife River Midwest 101585 1500 – Brown’s Lake road 43,796.29

Krause***, James 102828 Clothing Allowance 112.31

L G Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 880.90

Lechner Lumber 140921 12/15/2021 Windstorm 2,916.74

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 2,586.91

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Binding 3,453.05

Martin***, James 104228 Clothing Allowance 21.38

McCormick***, Timothy 100559 Clothing Allowance 47.10

McDermott***, Pete 104499 Clothing Allowance 230.00

Meister, Corey D 100044 Mileage Reimbursement 28.08

Menards 199721 Studs, waferboard & screws 1,021.32

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 June Pre-employment Physicals 980.00

Mid American Energy 159813 9103 – Electric JU22 14,676.01

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 1,978.20

Moville, City of Water 17.83

Municipal Credit 168672 MUNICIPAL CREDIT UNION 5,467.50

Murphy Tractor 99032 Filters #212, #219 1,876.62

Nahra***, Mark Mileage 187.20

Nationwide Retirement 777 NACO Nationwide Deferred 5,193.28

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Gas Line Work 1,597.50

New Sioux City Iron 213800 Hand Tools 77.43

Office Elements 100254 Binder Clips, PostIt, Tape 144.55

One Office Solution 104853 Supplies 1,467.96

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Parts #50 28.64

Oto, City of 28E Agreement 40.49

O’Tool, Jeffrey 500624 Mileage Reimbursement 14.04

Parker, Barbara 99064 Mileage Reimbursement 19.89

Pathology Medical Service 1859 Autopsy Fees 6,692.70

Peterbilt of Sioux 103682 Deductible for #501 4,257.95

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 40,663.77

Pictometry International 102889 AERIALS 35,368.67

Pierson, City of 1571 28E Agreement 572.74

Pinnacle Performance 105288 Parts & Labor #205 1,430.79

Pitney Bowes (Pitts 99291) Postage Machine Lease 453.24

Priestley***, Dan 105695 Mileage Reimbursement 77.81

Productivity Plus 104845 Acct #5043931147115715 73.00

Rasmussen Mechanical 102834 9102 – Boiler repair 1,502.41

Rasmussen-Owings, Nan 194523 NCRAOO Conference 944.52

Reimert, Joanne PEO Costs 40.95

Ricoh USA, Inc. 105143 Black & White Laser Multi 6,348.00

Riedemann***, Robert 500806 Clothing Allowance 161.53

Robley***, Eric 500792 Clothing Allowance 230.00

Rolling Hills Fiscal 104768 Payout of Fund 0010 Cash 443,587.28

Ronfeldt***, Ben 500153 Clothing Allowance 212.91

Safelite Fulfillmen 104428 Windshield repair-’19 Traverse 29.95

Salix, City of 204700 28E Agreement 521.10

Sam’s Club (A-GA) Food 515.87

Sanderson***, Kyle 500632 Clothing Allowance 203.14

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax allocation 108,648.17

Secretary of State 208687 Notary renewal 30.00

Security National Bank Paramedic Budget; Medical 3,358.28

Security National Bank 208790 Social Security 145,427.12

Security National Bank 208781 Federal Withholding 88,219.75

Sioux City Ford 100313 Maintenance; Motor Vehicle 283.36

Sioux City Journal SPCV197247 Antonio Guzman 89.78

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Payroll 41,588.88

Sioux City Truck & Trailer 246198 Parts #934 330.60

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Office Supplies 6.50

Smith***, Randy S. 500667 Clothing Allowance 162.52

Smithland, City of 98879 28E Agreement 228.26

Standard Insurance 500112 July 2022 Insurance Prem.. 13,499.26

Stanley Law Firm, L 500901 JGJV027482 330.00

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 248.73

Starcomm 67912 Tax allocation 23,088.97

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts & Labor #406 667.88

Street Cop Training LLC 500076 School 450.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 9,157.18

The Sign Shop Signs 149.50

Transource Filters #420 381.30

Tritech Forensics 103917 Household Supplies 791.16

United Way of Sioux 298392 UNITED WAY 970.88

UST Testing Service 99704 Monthly Tank Stick Readings 600.00

Verizon Connect Flex 500622 GPS Equip & Service 1,040.87

Volkert***, Daniel 105787 Clothing Allowance 38.51

VSP Vision Service 104078 July 2022 Vision Insurance 1,601.93

Weaver***, Tyler 500239 Clothing Allowance 230.00

Weber***, Kerby G 246434 Clothing Allowance 26.75

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 146,982.17

Whispering Creek Go 105349 K9 Golf Tournament 6,970.33

Williges LLC 500903 Deputy Parking Space 2 700.00

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 412.50

Wolters Kluwer Legal 103664 Drunk Driving Defense 348.48

Woodbury Cnty Auditor 240466 GARNISHMENT FEES 26.. 16.00

Woodbury Cnty Dental 666 Dental District Health 2.83

Woodbury Cnty Dependent 589 Dependent Care 1,625.14

Woodbury Cnty Health 240448 PPO A,B,D,M,Q 245,405.01

Woodbury Cnty LTD BEN-LONG TERM DISABILITY 4,707.24

Woodbury Cnty Medic 573 Medical Reimbursement 5,875.02

Woodbury Cnty Sheriff SHERIFF RIFLE PURCHASE 1,970.65

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 15 cases of 8 1/2 x 11 930.00

Woodbury County Sheriff 101233 Woodbury County Sheriff.. 112.99

Yaremko***, Gerald 102035 Clothing Allowance 23.53

Zellmer Zant, Chris 258026 Mileage Reimbursement 19.89

Ziegler Inc Labor #517 319.78

————————————————-

Grand Total: 2,877,260

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 4, 2022