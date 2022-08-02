Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — July 5, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JULY 5, 2022

TWENTY-SEVENTH MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, De Witt, Taylor, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for July 5, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 28, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,400,042.08. Copy filed.

To approve of refunds payments to: Angela Windle in the amount of $164.76, Jerry L & Deborah K Trobaugh in the amount of $121.51, Michelle Davis in the amount of $65.00, and Timothy Wigton in the amount of $300.00 in advance payments. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Todd Harlow, Civilian Captain, County Sheriff Dept., effective 06-13-22, $3,806.76/bi-weekly, $102,782.52/year, 12.25%=$11,218.54/yr., Salary Increase; the reclassification of Melissa Thomas, Director, Human Resources Dept., effective 07/01/22, $3,629.63/bi-weekly, $98,000/year, 7.5%=$6,887.83/yr., Salary Increase; the reclassification of Kenneth Schmitz, Director, Building Services Dept., effective 07/01/22, $3,975/bi-weekly, $107,325/year, 3.7%=$3,813.53/yr., Salary Increase; the reclassification of Trevor Brass, Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 07/11/22, $2,881.35/bi-weekly, $77,796.55/year, 4.8%=$3,567.94/yr., Per AFSCME Assistant County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 3 to Step 4.; the appointment of Cade Gill, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 7/11/22, $21.60/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-25-22. Entry Level Salary: $21.60/hour; and the appointment of Scott Griffith, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 7/11/22, $18.22/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 04-21-22. Entry Level Salary: $18.22/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the letter of commitment for Siouxland Mental Health Center. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 6-month, Class C liquor license, with Outdoor Service and Sunday Sale privileges for Scarecrow Farm, Lawton, effective 07-01/2022 through 01/01/2023. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the final staff report and Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 06/27/222 meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat of William’s Third Strike, First Addition, a minor subdivision, with the condition that an easement agreement be recorded for the continued access, sue and maintenance of the well servicing Lot 1. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,473

ACCEPTING AND APPROVING WILLIAM’S THIRD STRIKE,

FIRST ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 27TH DAY OF JUNE, 2022, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS “WILLIAMS THIRD STRIKE, FIRST ADDITION”, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS, THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF “WILLIAMS THIRD STRIKE, FIRST ADDITION”, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 5TH DAY OF JULY, 2022

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy Filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894721282008, 1118 22nd St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of the real estate parcel #894721282008, 1118 22nd St., to Guillermo Ordonez & Blanca Garcia Charchalac, 1120 22nd St., Sioux City, for $1,600.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,474

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Guillermo Ordonez Charchalac and Blanca Garcia Charchalac in the sum of One Thousand Six Hundred Dollars & 00/100 ($1,600.00) ——— dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894721282008

The Middle One-Third (1/3) of the South One Hundred Ten feet (110 ft.), and the North One-half (1/2) of Lot Two (2), Cary’s Sub-Division, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa

(1118 22nd Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said

Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 5th Day of July, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:37 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894823253012, 1904 Riverside Blvd. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of the real estate parcel #894823253012, 1904 Riverside Blvd., to Bargain Bedding Inc., 698 Prairie Blvd, Dakota Dunes, SD, for $7,000.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD

OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,475

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Bargain Bedding Inc. in the sum of Seven Thousand Dollars & 00/100 ($7,000.00) ———- dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894823253012

Lot 2 (Two) in Block 2 (Two) of North Riverside Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (1904 Riverside Blvd.)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said

Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 5th Day of July, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for the Prairie Hills Old County Home Demolition Project. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to set July 26, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. to receive and open the bid submission for the Prairie Hills Old County Home Demolition Project at the Woodbury County Courthouse Board of Supervisors meeting. Carried 4-1; Radig was opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to authorize the County Auditor’s Office to open bid submissions for the Prairie Hills County Home Demolition Project. Carried 4-1; Radig was opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to set July 26, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. to receive bids and award the bid at the Woodbury County Courthouse Board of Supervisors meeting. Carried 4-1; Radig was opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures a Resolution setting date for public hearing for vacating road right-of-way. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

RESOLUTION #13,476

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

A RESOLUTION SETTING DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING FOR VACATING ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in accordance with Section 306.11, (Code of Iowa), as amended, seeks to set a date for public hearing to vacate platted roads and alleys, and

WHEREAS, described roads and alleys were platted and dedicated to the public but never used or developed by the county or city as roads and alleys,

AND WHEREAS, excess right of way is held by the county at a location where the county road was relocated and said right of way is no longer needed for access or road purposes,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 4:40 P.M. CDT, at the Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, the County Board will hold a Public Hearing to vacate the right-of-way described as follows:

1) Vacate in Morningside Addition to Sioux City Iowa, Second Filing located in Section 4, T88N, R47W

All of Wells Avenue lying between Block 29 (lots 20-32) & 30 (lots 7-19).

2) Vacate in Morningside Addition to Sioux City Iowa, Third Filing located in Section 4, T88N, R47W

All of Wells Avenue lying between Block 29 (lots 33-38) & 30 (lots 1-6).

3) Vacate a parcel of land located in the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 of section 27, T89N, R42W of the 5th P.M., Woodbury County, Iowa described as follows:

Commencing at the southeast corner of the SW1/4 of said section 27; thence north 00∞00’00” east 322.23 feet along the east line of said SE1/4 of the SW1/4; thence south 89∞03’40” west 80.01 feet to the point of beginning; thence south 00∞00’00” west 171.97 feet; thence south 34∞44’26” west 122.84 feet; thence south 89∞14’16” west 218.67 feet to the existing right-of-way; thence northeasterly 357.99 feet along a 921.65 foot radius curve concave northwesterly with a chord of north 39∞25’36” east 355.74 feet along said right-of-way; thence north 89∞03’40” east 62.73 feet to the point of beginning. containing 0.92 acres.

SO RESOLVED this 5th day of July 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the project agreement with Iowa DOT for the Highway 141 railroad crossing project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve a 28E Agreement with Rolling Hills Community Services Region. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve a MOU between Rolling Hills and Woodbury County. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 12, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 4, 2022