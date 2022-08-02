Woodbury County Extension — Published Report 7/1/2021 to 6/30/2022

Woodbury County Extension

Agricultural Extension District

Published Report – Operating

07/01/2021 to 6/30/2022

Beginning Balance and Receipts:

Balance: July 1, 2021 $617,700.34



Receipts:

Grant Revenue $75,054.84

Interest Revenue $666.84

Other Revenue $9,460.55

Program Fee Revenue.. $127,536.56

Property & Other Tax

Revenue $625,854.61

Rental Revenue $199.88

Resale Revenue $1,596.86

Total Receipts: $840,370.14

Total Beginning Balance and Receipts: $1,458,070.48

Disbursements:

4H Mall-Program Exp $441.87

4T Tack & Boot-Program Exp $720.00

A Place For You Consulting-Program Exp $3,920.64

A.J. Phillips Publishing Co., Inc.-Program Exp $468.00

Aaron Mallett-Grant Exp $68.00

Aatrix-E-file Exp $24.95

Abante Marketing-Program Exp $99.00

Abigail Cortez-Net Wages & Travel $25,130.23

Adam Mitchell-Program Exp $500.00

Aggies, Inc-Meeting Exp $1,781.56

Ajay Nair-Program Exp $204.75

Alan Ralston-Travel Exp $344.39

Alesha Roll-Net Wages & Travel $32,527.07

Amanda Rush Yoga-Professional Development Training Exp $75.00

Amazon-Grant Exp $1,728.15

American Youth Foundation-Program Exp $25.00

Amiee Krogh-Program Exp $2,313.79

Andrea Mitchell-Program Exp $739.96

Angie Schrunk-Program Exp $41.69

Autumn Weaver-Program Exp $28.40

Bart Petersen-Program Exp $1,218.75

Beauty Suppliers-Program Exp $108.62

Becky Davis-Program Exp $10.00

Bekins Fire & Safety Services-Equipment Exp $123.10

Bentson Pest Management-Facility Exp $242.70

Best Buy-Supplies Exp $150.98

Best Western, Ames-Travel Exp $157.25

Beth Stockfleth-Net Wages & Travel $20,560.10

Blanche Lawn Care-Facility Exp $4,580.00

Bomgaars-Program Exp $58.30

Brenda Jenkins-Program Exp $31.30

Burnight Glass LLC-Facility Exp $150.00

C Brown Gardens-Grant Exp.$88.50

Cameron Bennett-Program Exp $750.00

Candye Wynn-Program Exp $78.00

Carson Godfredson-Program Exp $500.00

Caseys-Meeting Exp $528.70

Castle Creek-Program Exp $34.00

Central Catering-Program Exp $742.15

Chesterman Co-Program Exp $192.00

Christine Craig-Beyerink-Net Wages & Travel $31,418.96

City of Moville-Program Exp $175.00

City Of Sioux City-Facility Exp $2,897.35

Clay County Extension-Program Exp $20.00

Connected Kids-Program Exp $2,406.93

Convention Center-Program Exp $500.00

Core-Mark Midcontinent, Inc-Program Exp $3,027.32

Counsel-Equipment Exp $3,494.68

Courtyard by Marriott-Travel Exp $249.08

Crankshaft Bar & Grill-Marketing Exp $98.98

Current-Supplies Exp $45.27

Cyberweld-Program Exp $48.30

Dallas Jensen-Program Fee Exp $500.00

Darlene Fitzpatrick-Program Exp $76.72

Dee McKenna-Program Exp $2,855.89

Deluxe-Supplies Exp $87.70

Diane Ralston-Program Exp $7.49

Dollar Store-Program Exp $237.72

DRI Printing-Marketing Exp $1,087.98

Drips Inc-Program Exp $38.85

Duane Bajema-Program Exp $52.65

Emily Bowers-Program Exp $10.00

Emily Chicoine-Program Exp $150.00

Emily Hodge-Program Exp $110.44

Empowering Conversations LLC-Program Exp $400.00

Erika Kuntz-Program Exp $500.00

Erika Munchrath-Program Exp $500.00

Facebook.com-Marketing Exp $32.00

Fareway Stores-Supplies Exp $60.64

Farm News-Marketing Exp $295.00

Farmer Brown’s Garden-Program Exp $28.00

First Advantage-Background Check Exp $2,042.42

Five Below-Program Exp $4.82

Five Star Awards & More LLC-Program Exp $4,615.57

Five Star Professional Cleaning-Facility Exp $4,554.96

Fleet Farm-Program Exp $111.64

Francis Dean and Associates-Program Exp $206.00

Gardener Supply-Program Exp $41.92

Gateway Hotel-Travel Exp $430.08

Gilkerson Gardens-Program Exp $8.00

Gill Hauling Inc.-Facility Exp $936.34

Grace United Methodist Church-Program Exp $750.00

Grand Stay-Travel Exp $704.83

H2O 4 U-Supplies Exp $267.00

Haley Hayworth-Program Exp $86.00

Hampton Inn-Travel Exp $103.18

Heather Edwards-Program Exp $1,027.69

Heaven’s Best Carpet Ceaning-Facility Exp $500.00

Hilton Garden Inn-Program Exp $10,219.04

Hobby Lobby-Program Exp $150.83

Home Depot-Facility Exp $142.29

Hort Products & Services-Program Exp $103.83

Hotels.com-Travel Exp $370.32

Hy-Vee Food Stores Inc-Supplies Exp $6,588.67

ID Realty LLC-Facility Exp $5,400.00

Indeed.com-Advertising Exp $345.65

Iowa 4-H Foundation-Program Exp $1,605.00

Iowa Extension Council Association-Benefits Exp $850.00

Iowa Farm Bureau Federation-Program Exp $519.75

Iowa Public Employee Retirement Syst-Retirement Plan $56,515.32

Iowa State University-Shared Support, Program, Materials $80,442.36

Iowa Workforce Development-Unemployment Exp $1,979.02

Irene Zogkou-Grant Exp $450.00

Isabella Sexton-Net Wages & Travel $4,894.01

Jacob McGowan-Program Exp $500.00

Jamie Johnson-Program Exp $1,260.78

Jana Hair-Program Exp $60.00

Jay-Lan LLC-Facility Exp $85.00

Jennifer Elliott-Program Exp $53.50

Jeremiah & Jen Ploen-Program Exp $1,250.00

Jessica Davidson-Program Exp $60.18

Jim Thomas-Program Exp $526.71

Jimmy Johns-Meeting Exp $230.04

John Wesselius-Grant Exp $457.50

Johnny’s Selected Seeds-Program Exp $85.49

Julie Hamann-Program Exp $42.76

Karen Havlicek-Program Exp $332.88

Karrie King-Net Wages & Travel $49,110.14

KCAU-TV-Marketing Exp $399.76

Kelly Norris-Program Exp $2,137.01

Kenny Tietsort-Grant Exp $294.00

Kerri Weaver-Program Exp $310.00

KES Productions LLC-Program Exp $375.00

Kevin Pottebaum-Net Wages & Travel $19,110.72

KKYY-FM-Marketing Exp $192.00

KMK Apparel & Design-Program Exp $318.00

Kristin Van Zanten-Net Wages & Travel $24,792.02

KTIV-Marketing Exp $2,500.00

Kum & Go-Program Exp $2.21

Kyle Durst-Program Exp $750.00

LinkedIn-Advertising Exp $152.75

Liz Morgan-Program Exp $125.75

LMC Insurance & Risk Management-Insurance Exp $206.00

Lowes-Supplies Exp $1,075.90

Lujean Faber-Net Wages & Travel $37,377.78

M&M Printing-Program Exp. $120.00

Madeline Widman-Net Wages & Travel $1,360.41

Mailchimp-Marketing Exp $776.88

Makayla Warren-Program Exp $500.00

Marriott SSC Riverfront-Program Exp $6,543.65

Melinda Myers, LLC-Program Exp $2,105.35

Menards-Program Exp $776.40

Mercedes Dimas-Grant Exp $750.00

Mi Rancherita-Grant Exp $187.50

Michaels-Grant Exp $25.28

MidAmerican Energy Co-Facility Exp $5,079.74

Molly Fitzpatrick-Program Exp $12.68

Morgan Mahon-Program Exp $500.00

Nebraska DMV-Background Check Exp $15.00

Nick Christians-Program Exp $346.60

Nicole Huisinga-Program Exp $1,122.84

Nicole Shea-Program Exp $74.60

Niki Dewald-Program Exp $57.57

Office Elements-Equipment Exp $2,278.68

Old Town-Program Exp $75.00

Oriental Trading-Program Exp $100.38

Orkin-Facility Exp $700.00

Oscar Carl Vineyard-Program Exp $477.00

Panera Bread-Meeting Exp $63.67

Papa Johns-Program Exp $52.70

Paramount Seeds-Program Exp $50.95

Payton Doenhoefer-Program Exp $500.00

Pioneer Bank-Facility Exp $87,811.94

Pitney Bowes-Postage Exp $480.89

Pizza Post-Program Exp $220.52

Pizza Ranch-Program Exp $677.37

Plymouth County Extension-Program Exp $52.45

Port Neal Welding-Facility Exp $1,193.46

Powell Broadcasting-Marketing Exp $2,122.00

Premier Global Services-Meeting Exp $9.96

Prime Line Retail-Program Exp $23.99

Pro Image-Marketing Exp $71.56

Quill-Supplies Exp $3,608.61

Randall Burnight-Program Exp $450.00

Registration Max-Program Exp $750.00

Reldine Backyard Storage-Program Exp $600.00

Ridge Kunkel-Program Exp $250.00

Rob Sand, Auditor of State-Audit Exp $936.25

Rock Island Inn-Travel Exp.. $228.90

Rock the Bike-Program Exp $85.92

Rock, Paper, Scissors-Marketing Exp $1,358.95

Salix Self Storage-Program Exp $384.00

Sam Thomas-Program Exp $112.00

Samantha Rasche-Program Exp $14.00

Sam’s Club-Grant & Program Exp $2,135.60

Safety Supply Warehouse-Supplies Exp $106.86

Scheels-Marketing Exp $125.07

Seeds From Italy-Program Exp $55.00

Shawn Tabke-Net Wages & Travel $19,432.09

Signs By Tomorrow-Meeting Exp $16.00

Sioux City Journal Communications-Advertising Exp, Legals $279.56

Siouxland Chamber-Memberships, Dues Exp $287.00

Sparklight-Telecommunications Exp $4,889.97

Springhill Suites-Travel Exp $1,413.44

Sprinkler Warehouse-Facility Exp $77.19

Staples-Supplies Exp $620.62

Streamyard.com-Marketing Exp $240.00

Sugar Shack-Grant Exp $100.00

Sullivan Supply-Program Exp $252.50

Sunnybrook-Program Exp $59.92

Susan Iverson-Program Exp $15.95

Susana Mendez-Avalos-Grant Exp $375.00

Target-Program & Grant Exp $495.00

The Cornucopia-Grant Exp $194.00

The Record-Advertising Exp, Legals $237.03

The Sign Shop-Program Exp $25.00

The Stirring-Marketing Exp $106.89

The Wheelhouse-Marketing Exp $123.25

Thrasher-Facility Exp $2,252.04

Tracy Kunkel-Program Exp $119.47

Treasurer State of Iowa-Payroll Taxes $12,789.00

Triview Communications-Equipment Exp $458.00

U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury-Payroll Taxes $94,303.16

U.S. Postal Service-Postage Exp $0.70

Uline-Program Exp $53.06

Uncommon Grounds-Marketing Exp $328.66

University Of Nebraska-Lincoln-Program Exp $152.10

Verde Outdoor-Program Exp $1,365.00

Visa-Annual Fee $108.00

Vitality Medical-Program Exp $84.99

Wall Of Fame-Program Exp $392.00

Walmart-Program Exp $2,636.74

Whitfield & Eddy Law-Professional Contracted Services Exp $143.50

Wolff Farms-Program Exp $38.00

Woodbury Central High School Football-Program Exp $200.00

Woodbury County Fair Assn-Program Exp $754.00

Woodbury County Human Resources Dept-Insurance Benefit Exp $51,254.13

Wrenn’s Plumbing & Heating-Facility Exp $1,326.64

Your Sports Show-Marketing Exp $675.00

Total Disbursements $811,233.05

Net Balance: June 30, 2022

$646,837.43

“STATE OF IOWA – Woodbury County Extension

I, Alan Ralston, Chair, and I, Ladon Wiese, Treasurer of the Woodbury County Extension Agricultural Extension Council, being duly sworn on oath, state to the best of our knowledge and belief, that the items included in the foregoing Financial Report are true and correct statement of receipts and expenditures of the Woodbury County Extension Agricultural Extension Fund.

Signed Alan Ralston, Chair

Signed LaDon Wiese, Treasurer

Subscribed and sworn to before me on this 27th day of July, 2022.

Kristin L Van Zanten, Notary Public”

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 4, 2022