Ardis Olson

OLSON, Ardis E.

7/31/1949 – 7/31/2022

Preceded in death by her parents, Archie V. and Margaret E. (Hamann) Milligan; brother, Roger

Survived by husband, Al; sons, Chad (Theresa), Ryan; grandchildren, Kyler, Zac (Val), Abbie/Abbers, Brady, Kendall; sister, Mary Wornson (Keith); brother, Charles Milligan (Sharon); sister in law, Ida Milligan; work sister, Sally Groven; many other family members and friends

Celebration of Ardis’ Life: Saturday, Aug 6 at 11 am at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel