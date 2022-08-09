City of Kingsley

ORDINANCE NO. 267

An Ordinance changing the zoning from A to R-1 for the following described property:

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:

Ordinance No. 267 is as follows:

Section 1. Rezoning Real Estate from A to R-1. The following areas are being changed as to zoning:

from A to R-1.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. When Effective. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed and approved by the City of Kingsley Council on the 18th day of July, 2022.

First Reading: July 18, 2022

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 11, 2022