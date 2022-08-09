Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — July 26, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

July 26, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on July 26, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 7/26/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes of the 7/19/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the payroll issued 7/22/2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the appointment of Dr. Sheila Holcomb as Plymouth County Chief Medical Examiner-Investigator, Dr. Donald Odens as the Deputy Medical Examiner-Investigator and all the following as Deputy Medical Examiners: Dr. Steven Meis, Dr. Paul Parmelee, Dr. Andrew Geha, Dr. Ellen Aquino, Dr. Ashley Powell and Dr. Destiny Miller. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a waiver house rental agreement. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the Plymouth County Treasurer’s semi-annual report as presented by Shelly Sitzmann, Plymouth County Treasurer. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Plathe’s First Addition, a minor subdivision, in Sec 3 Meadow Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the Detour Revocation Agreement with the IDOT on Hwy 12. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for Telecom Construction for Lumen on C80 in Sec 35 Perry Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Resolution #072622-1, Participation in SS4A Grant Application. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:45 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 11, 2022