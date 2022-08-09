Probate — Ray Matthew Ehrig
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RAY MATTHEW EHRIG, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056636
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Ray Matthew Ehrig, Deceased, who died on or about May 27, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on August 4, 2022, the undersigned Patricia Ann Miller was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated on August 4, 2022.
/S/ Patricia Ann Miller
Patricia Ann Miller, Administrator
408 3rd Street
Correctionville, IA 51016
/S/ Barry Thompson
Barry Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007814
Attorney for the Administrator
Thompson Law Office, LLP
Address: P.O. Box 219,
4 East 2nd Street
Kingsley, IA 51028
Date of second publication
August 18, 2022
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 11, 2022
and Thursday, August 18, 2022