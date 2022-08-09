Probate — Ray Matthew Ehrig

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RAY MATTHEW EHRIG, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056636

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Ray Matthew Ehrig, Deceased, who died on or about May 27, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on August 4, 2022, the undersigned Patricia Ann Miller was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated on August 4, 2022.

/S/ Patricia Ann Miller

Patricia Ann Miller, Administrator

408 3rd Street

Correctionville, IA 51016

/S/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007814

Attorney for the Administrator

Thompson Law Office, LLP

Address: P.O. Box 219,

4 East 2nd Street

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication

August 18, 2022

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 11, 2022

and Thursday, August 18, 2022