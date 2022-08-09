Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — July 19, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 07/19/2022

4Imprint Inc 105790 Ear Buds CH Dental 1,191.11

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Bookmobile gas 125.90

Ability Tech LLC 500899 Bowling Ramp NACCHO Di 2,000.00

Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 Shredding Service 80.56

Ace Refrigeration Co 1472 Repair Reach In Cooler 414.32

Adame***, Anais Mileage 39.78

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 4751 – Jail project 191.50

Alford***, Amy J Mileage 156.78

Amazon Capital Service 500176 Belt for JD Gator #331 60.20

American Brothers 105375 Gun purchases for empl 42,039.05

American Legion Post 105506 Anthon Little Courthouse 39.48

Anguiano***, Ana Mileage 11.70

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Rugs 289.92

Aventure Staffing 102513 Temp Staff Vaccine Equip 7,067.79

Baker Group 500426 4751 – Jail project 100,000.00

Beeson, Gary 104306 Anthon Little Courthouse 75.00

Bekins Fire & Safety 22060 West tower annual serv 283.25

Bentson Pest Control 23487 WIT tower pest control 50.00

Best Buy Business 104024 Pocketalker NACCHO Dis..165.61

Blatchford***, Sara Mileage 5.85

Bomgaars 27646 DH Laser Rangefinder 696.84

Britton***, Robert 32011 Clothing Allowance 185.91

Burgess Health Center 36131 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 5,831.12

Burgess Public Health 500657 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 5,988.00

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 Replaced Two Compressor 9,406.00

Calhoun Burns And Assoc 1737 2022 Bridge Inspection 1,833.20

Cannon Moss Brygger 100159 1500 – TH structural 3,320.00

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract Charge 97.02

CDW Government 1366 Computer Monitors CADE 15,825.60

Central IA Distributing 44891 Janitorial Supplies 44.00

Centurylink Telephone 219.67

Certified Testing 500526 4751 – Jail project 4,542.00

Cherokee Public Health 105410 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,275.38

Chesterman CO 321643 June Water 747.60

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 JL22 Billing Platform 100.00

Clausen-Rosendahl** 98551 AFDO Annual Conference 1,276.24

Clayton, Emily 103750 Commission Meeting 43.72

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 910X – Custodial supply 1,392.33

Colwell, Rick 500302 Professional Services 1,000.00

Community Action Agency 99895 MIECHV 10,164.06

Community Health 99339 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,592.19

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Med/Lab Supplies 694.00

Connections Area Agency 104032 1st Quarter FY 2023 3,190.00

Cooperative Gas & Oil 104384 DH Fleet Fuel 58.36

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #303 301.25

Correctionville Corner 100994 Parts #33 4.29

Costar Realty Information 105575 Costar 116.30

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Ricoh copier maint contract 49.63

CPL Systems LTD 103046 Annual room alerting 995.00

Crittenton Center 84100 Billing Period: 06/01/ 6,484.35

Curry Floor & Acoustics 337000 1500 – 210 Remodel pro 50.00

Daikin Applied 500669 910X – Chiller (2) main 7,200.00

Danbury Review 62875 Help wanted ads-Summer 42.00

Delperdang***, Paige 101077 Mileage 33.75

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,903.73

Dental City 500098 Med/Lab Supplies CH 976.25

Diamond Lake Book Books 313.83

Dirks***, Allison E Mileage 112.32

Donovan, Joseph M. 500670 Commission Meeting 29.27

Drent***, Angela A 101024 Employee Reimbursement 326.77

Eakes Office Solution 105329 Janitorial Supplies 232.80

Echo Group 101509 9108 – Fluke meter 258.50

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 9101 – Cockroach treat 294.68

Emergency Medical Products 76172 Paramedic Budget; Medic 97.16

Enabling Devices 500894 NACCHO Disability Incl 1,978.45

Fedex 81003 DH Shipping 34.05

FiberComm Phone Service 787.38

Finish Line Fuels 500727 DH Fleet Fuel 693.27

Fisher Healthcare (758) Med/Lab Supplies 661.80

Flaghouse 103923 NACCHO Disability Incl 39.30

Floyd Valley Commun 99085 Service Area 3 Prepare 781.46

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 727.33

Foulk Brothers P & H 85600 DH Sprinkler Start Up 580.45

Fresh Baby LLC 104738 MyPlate Supplies Nutr 716.50

Frontier Communications 291028 Pierson Telephone & Int 130.79

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 DH Garbage Service 265.29

GlaxoSmithKline (98612) Med/Lab Supplies 388.56

Global Industrial 99733 Wheelchair Scale 977.00

Goldberg Group Arch 500415 4751 – Jail project 108,707.35

Gopher 500014 NACCHO Disability & Inc 396.18

Gordon Flesch Compa 500181 Tax & MV Dept Maintenance 424.47

Government Forms 104575 Check Order 224.00

Graffix Inc 105073 Pencil Case CH Dental 11,872.07

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tire Repair #201 57.00

Granicus 500686 gpvAccess Maintenance 4,800.00

H & S Partnership 500896 1153 – June Rental Ass 720.00

Hanson***, Elizabeth 105711 Mileage 16.67

Hausmann Construct 500656 4751 – Jail project 1,797,978.

Health Services of 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 938.48

Hegg Memorial Hospital 99599 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 7,828.96

Heidman Law Firm 105425 General Matters 625.50

Hisey, Randy S. 110300 MHMH030915 126.00

Hoffman Agencies (S 104359) Liability & Property 40,518.00

Home Depot Pro 105875 9102 – Plungers for jail 77.74

Horn Memorial Hospital 101132 Service Area 3 Prepare 352.21

Hornick City of 112900 Water 75.13

Hunwardsen***, Ambet 98589 Mileage 9.95

HyVee Inc Board of Health 341.72

IA County Engineers 102162 ICEOO Registration for 450.00

iHeartMedia 500895 Tobacco Audio and Video 2,500.00

Innovational Water 105182 DH Hydronic Mgmt 135.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 3,996.88

Institute of Iowa 117773 Summer Conference 675.00

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 DH Well Permit Fees 125.00

Iowa Prison Ind Signs 1,865.40

Iowa State Association 100789 Supervisors’ Membership.. 375.00

Iowa State University 133532 Registration for Amick 440.00

IRS United States 128205 PCORI 2022 2,915.55

Istate Truck Center 103383 New Equipment 155,135.53

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 1,209.00

Jayhawk Bowling 500892 Bowling Ball Ramps NAC 1,036.26

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 1,565.84

Jessen Automotive 105818 Antifreeze/Southwood 43.96

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 Service call & repair 923.39

Johnson Controls 105667 JL22-SP22 Security 1,467.98

Johnstone Supply (S 105825) PTAC units for cabins 2,101.20

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Filters & Shop Supplies 429.08

Kalins Indoor Comfo 128000 Service call on cabin 367.77

Klemish***, Alexcia Mileage 7.72

LG Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 314.85

Language Line Service 1369 DH Interpreter Service 2,320.87

Library and Education 104491 Books 244.71

Loffler Companies 500177 DH Copier Maintenance 1,009.35

Logan Contractors 99380 Parts – AMZ Machine 693.42

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) Danbury Library Phone 74.43

Lowes Companies Inc 100074 9102 – Supplies for wa 35.14

Luna***, Maria Mileage 47.21

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv 14,856.04

Lyon County EMS 500433 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,435.00

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 2,640.33

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting 30.27

Marx Dust Control 500274 Dust Control – Barker 4,290.00

Mary Treglia Community 234634 Outdoor Learning Envir 5,000.00

Matheson-Linweld 103164 Paramedic Budget; Medic 87.56

Medical Waste Transport 101863 Medical Waste Service 305.37

Menards 199721 Bathroom sink & hanger 115.87

Mercy Home Medical 104560 NACCHO Disability Incl 136.04

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 1214 – Cremation Assist 1,000.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 733.34

Midwest Alarm Co Inc 102416 Danbury tower annual 833.24

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 32.50

Midwest Card and ID 104963 Salamander Renewal 1,250.00

Midwest Solid Surface 500617 Install Cabinet Locks 450.00

Midwest Wheel Parts 71.58

Miller***, Megan Mileage 21.98

Mobile Binders 462 Repair or replace Reco 4,400.00

Moreno***, Katherine 98484 Mileage 73.14

Mouw***, Jon 500812 9102 – Mileage 18.72

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Tire Repair #30 110.00

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 1,661.45

Mueggenberg***, Ben 104704 Mileage 94.19

Munoz***, Cynthia Mileage 26.33

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #512 4,221.93

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Fertilizer/BL-SB 1,515.00

Northern Tool and Equip 500627 Combo wrench set (32 p).. 344.97

Northwest Iowa Asse 105547 Legal Description Work 1,000.00

NSI Solutions Inc 103777 Proficiency Testing 798.00

Obrien County Public 99777 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,530.55

Oetken***, Lori A Mileage 69.62

Office Elements 100254 Desk Chairs 10,446.33

Okoboji Motor Company 101578 Fleet 7013 Maintenance 844.66

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 560.56

Orange City Area Health 500645 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 5,143.86

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Filters & Solvents 45.72

Osceola Community 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 5,113.54

Otis Elevator Co. 180619 Elevator Maintenance 1,424.52

Parker***, Katie 500826 Climbing Hill EMS Orie 30.00

Pathology Medical Service 1859 Autopsy Fees 5,027.21

Petersen Oil Co 100875 Gas meter/Southwood 290.00

Plumbing & Heating 189296 Wall hydrant/Brown’s Lake 81.06

Plymouth County EMS 105557 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 3,680.00

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tires (2) for wood spl 186.04

Postmaster (Moville 167118) Moville, 12 Months Rent 102.00

Presto-X Pest Control 141.25

Prevent Child Abuse 99197 HFA Fee 2nd Half 1,837.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Cross Contamination 2,119.00

Redwood Toxicology 500837 Med/Lab Supplies 285.75

Robinson***, Lisa 103684 Moville Parade Mileage 170.58

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9102 – Clear lines of 895.00

Ryan Publishing Co 203721 Hornick Ad 170.80

Ryan, Lincoln 104642 Commission Meeting 33.19

Sanofi Pasteur Inc 100782 Med/Lab Supplies 1,059.81

Sapp Bros, Inc. Fuel 1,497.44

Schau Salvage Inc. 104185 Tires #934 225.00

Schumacher Elevator 207547 9101 – Elevator mainten. 40,199.68

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publication 1,649.87

Sidwell Co (Carol S 99847) Parcel Maintenance 3,292.18

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Rubber Stamps 151.22

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 9108 – Truck wash (3) 42.97

SIMPCO Siouxland Inc 212625 Membership Dues 6,135.00

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 356.40

Sioux Center Health 500546 Service Area 3 Prepare 4,730.99

Sioux City Journal 102790 Employment Ads 2,456.61

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Payroll 108,957.16

Siouxland Community 101572 Immunization Services 1,192.00

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Well Testing 766.88

Siouxland Initiative 231258 TSI Pledge FY23 25,000.00

Siouxland Regional 231257 FY23 1st QTR 8,746.50

Siouxland Taxi 102147 Taxi Service CAH XIX 52.20

Sparklight 952 Cable 556.27

Square Tire Gordon 102019 Oil Change #103 90.32

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 9102 – Epoxy for ceiling 103.90

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 503.04

State Hygienic Laboratory 115680 Arsenic Testing 427.00

Steves Beane Plumbing 500202 Stool Repair Kit, Auger 922.00

Street Cop Training School 450.00

The Sign Shop ATV Decals 125.00

Thompson Electric 231500 Nursing Station Clinic 2,025.00

Thompson***, Jeremi 500756 Mileage 27.50

Travelers CL Remittance 105476 6/30/2022 New Liabilit.. 35,775.00

Ultra No Touch Car 19 June Car Washes 1,203.31

Unity Point St Luke 104203 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,366.13

Vanguard Appraisals 239251 License Fees 3,750.00

Vaughn***, Rani Mileage 70.67

Verizon Wireless 98927 Cell Phones 00002 1,821.45

Webb***, Nancy Mileage 81.90

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 191,909.51

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 Ricoh Lease Pmt #1 132.25

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Shop Telephone 1,061.40

Williges LLC 500903 County Assessors Space 7,600.00

Woodbury County Disaster 101983 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 2,374.52

Woodbury County Rec 254200 Electric service-JU22 4,983.24

Woodbury County Soil Watershed Maint Program 13,000.00

Woodbury County Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper – 2 cases 90.00

Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Yusten***, April 104373 JThompson Breastfeeding 90.00

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelli 101368 Homemaker Supplies 145.97

Grand Total: 2,984,890

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 11, 2022