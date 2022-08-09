Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — July 19, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JULY 19, 2022

TWENTY-NINTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, De Witt, Taylor, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Patrick Jennings, County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Daniel Hair, Hornick; Bernard Hair, Anthon; Troy Widman, Anthon; Mark Nelson, Correctionville; and Peter Widman, Sergeant Bluff discussed a windmill ordinance with the Board.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the agenda for July 19, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to amend the consent agenda item authorization to initiate hiring process from advanced EMT to EMT. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent as amended:

To approve minutes of the July 12, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $642,420.20. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894734252016, 515 S College St.

RESOLUTION #13,480

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The South Two Hundred Forty-one feet (S 241’) of the East One Hundred Sixty-six feet (E 166’), except the North One Hundred Eighty-six feet (N 186’) of the South One Hundred Ninety-one feet (S 191’) of the East Eighty-three feet (E 83’), of Block Thirty-one (31), C.B. Rustin & Co’s Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (515 S. College St.)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 2nd Day of August, 2022 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 2nd Day of August, 2022, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $354.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 19th Day of July, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive the County Recorder’s Report of Fees Collected for the period 04/01/22 through 06/30/22. Copy filed.

To approve the items to be auctioned per Personal Property Disposition Policy. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Michael Montino, Coordinator, Emergency Management Dept., effective 07-20-22, $70,000/year. Start date changed to 07-20-22.; the appointment of Destini Bailey, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-25-22, 21.60/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-25-22. Entry Level Salary: $21.60/hour.; the reclassification of Matthew Verzani, Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 07-25-22, $113,142.85/year, $4,190.48/bi-weekly, 6.7%=$7,171.02/yr., Per AFSCME Assist. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 11 to Step 12.; the reclassification of Marcello Greco, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-25-22, $20.02/hour, 5%=$.95/hr. Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, from Grade 3/Step 2 to Grade 3/Step 3.; the reclassification of Michael Murray, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-25-22, $20.02/hour, 5%=$.95/hr. Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, from Grade 3/Step 2 to Grade 3/Step 3.; the separation of Michael Weber, Operations Officer, Emergency Services Dept., effective 08-01-22. Retirement.; the other of Paul Handke, Operations Officer, Emergency Services Dept., effective 08-01-22, $19.57/hour, 0%. Increase hours from .75 FTE to 1.00 FTE.; and the separation of Jacob Gilreath, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 08-05-22. End of Temporary Work. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept. AFSCME: $67,271.54-$77,796.55/year.; and Operations Officer-EMT (.75 FTE), Emergency Services Dept. Wage Plan: $19.57/hour. Copy filed.

To set the dates and time for 3 public hearings for the proposed Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 @ 4:45 p.m., Tuesday August 9, 2022 @ 4:45 p.m., and Tuesday, August 16, 2022 @ 4:45 p.m. Copy filed.

To receive the County Treasurer’s Semi-Annual report for period ending 06/30/22. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve funds from gaming revenue up to $34,400.00 to pay for AC/Heat Pump units or allow amendment of Conversation Board budget in the spring to cover the costs. Carried 4-1; Radig was opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the purchase of a half-ton Dodge Ram 4-wheel drive pickup to replace the Suburban currently used by the Emergency Services Director for $14,287 that includes the trade-in of the Suburban, funding by Gaming Revenue. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to authorize up to $115,000 of ARPA Retention Pay to CWA Local 7103 (secondary roads employees) in FY23 for a 4% wage increase effective July 1, 2022, and to direct Human Resources to draft MOU for board approval. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 26, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 11, 2022