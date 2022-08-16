Bronson Fire Dept. Notice of Public Hearing

Bronson Volunteer Fire Department

Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bronson Volunteer Fire Departments, Inc. located in Bronson Iowa, Woodbury County, will meet on 26 August 2022, at 6 o’clock pm., at the, Bronson Fire Station for the purpose of holding a public hearing pursuant to the requirements of Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, on a proposal that the Issuer enter into a Contract in order to finance certain equipment.

The equipment to be financed consists of One (1) Toyne Fire Apparatus and will be located at Bronson Fire Station.

To finance the costs of such equipment and to pay costs and expenses incidental to the financing, the Issuer proposes to enter into a loan Contract in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $333,063.00. The Issuer will be required to pay all taxes on the equipment. The Contract Payments due pursuant to the loan Contract will be secured by a security interest in the equipment.

All persons interested may appear and be heard at said time and place, or phone in as stated above, or may file written comments with the Bronson Volunteer Fire Departments, Inc. prior to the date of hearing set forth heretofore.

Dated: 11 August 2022

By Order of Bronson Volunteer Fire Departments, Inc.

Signature

Printed Name and Title

Craig J Kirby Assistant Chief

Attested By:

Signature

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 18, 2022