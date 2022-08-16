Anthon City Council Minutes — August 12, 2022

Anthon City Council

AUGUST 12, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pro-Tem Petersen called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on August 12, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barb Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann, Paul Lansink and Lisa Petersen. Also present – Allyson Dirksen, Amy Buck, Craig & Lori Handke, Karen Newman, Becky Verschoor, Shelley Boggs, and Lynn Petersen.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 5-0.

CLOSED SESSION: At 5:30p.m. Kirchgatter made the motion to go into closed session for Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). Second by Kuhlmann. All ayes, Motion carried. Council entered closed session. At 5:48p.m. Lansink made the motion to end the closed session and return to open session. Second by Kirchgatter. All ayes. Motion carried. Council reconvened in open session at 5:50p.m.

POLICY CHANGE: Council discussed the protocols of adding items to the agenda and procedural roles during meetings. Tabled until new mayor is appointed.

MAYOR VACANCY: Tammy Reimer submitted her resignation as the City of Anthon Mayor effective August 8, 2022. Motion by Benson, second by Kirchgatter to accept the resignation of Tammy Reimer as the City of Anthon Mayor. Carried 5-0. Mayor Pro Tem instructed City Clerk to publish a notice to fill vacancy by appointment as opposed to holding a special election. Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Lansink, to fill the vacancy of mayor by appointment as opposed to holding a special election at the September 12, 2022 council meeting. Carried 5-0.

UNITED BANK SIGNATURES: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kirchgatter, to remove Tammy Reimer from the checking account and all access to the safety deposit box. Carried 5-0.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Benson, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Pro Tem Petersen proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:10 p.m.

Lisa M. Petersen, Mayor Pro Tem

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 18, 2022