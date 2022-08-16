Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — August 8, 2022

Anthon City Council

AUGUST 8, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on August 8, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann, Paul Lansink and Lisa Petersen. Also present: Amy Buck, Tony Umbach, Craig Handke, Karen & Ron Newman, Allyson Dirksen, Deputy Luesebrink, Deputy Brown, Starla Rook, Lori Handke, Judy & Butch Fleck, Jeff Collins, Carrie Rosauer, Scott Fundermann, Brenda, Trevor & Breyce Cockburn, Becky Verschoor, Shelley Boggs, Lynn Petersen, Tiffany & Danielle Fundermann, Chad Maier, Jackie Clausen, Bob Farmer, Kevin Clausen, Sue Wilson, Gary Finneman, Mark Poese, Tom & Jordan Luckel, Amy McFarland, Summer Beery, Corey Hamman, Adam & Dawn Henderson, Al Pithan, Marty & Kristine Davis, Allison Umbach, Kristi Hayes, and Randy Dow.

AGENDA: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Petersen, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Luesebrink presented the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 45 hours and 4 minutes and responded to 11 calls for service.

COREY HAMMAN: Corey Hamman presented concerns with City of Anthon’s electrical superintendent Craig Handke’s licensing. Further attention to this concern will be addressed by Council.

BRENDA COCKBURN: Brenda Cockburn presented to the Council the concern of a verbal threat during the RAGBRAI festivities involving Mayor Reimer. An information report was filed by Cockburn.

AMY MCFARLAND: Amy McFarland, from the Anthon Community Development Corporation, presented the placement of hanging flower planters on the light poles on Main St. Annual sponsorship funding of the planters and upkeep details to be determined.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Starla Rook inquired about the Anthon Event Center’s parking lot expenditure and who was responsible for it. Carrie Rosauer congratulated all persons involved with hosting a successful Anthon RAGBRAI celebration. Tom Luckel inquired if the Council was considering selling the lot at 207 S. Cauley Ave. Kevin Clausen recommended seeking more volunteerism with community events.

DONATION TO ANTHON COMMUNITY CENTER ASSOCIATION: Allan Pithan was present to reiterate the need for financial support from the City. Pithan also commented that the Events Center’s monthly operational funds are currently depleted. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Petersen, to approve a donation of $34,800 to the nonprofit Anthon Community Center for funding for the nonprofit’s monthly operational expense purposes only. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Petersen; nays – Benson.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from July 11, 2022 meeting and financial reports as filed. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlman, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, informed Council a certified letter was sent to the United States of America Rural Housing regarding the property at 500 E. Main St., informing them of the intent to file a letter of abandonment.

MOBILE FOOD VENDOR PERMIT: Sarah Byers, owner of Wanderer Eats Food Truck submitted a request for permit to perform a soft opening on August 15, 2022. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the application for mobile food vendor permit. Carried 5-0

RESOLUTIONS: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Lansink, to adopt Resolution #2022-08-532 entitled “A Resolution Approving the Road Use Tax FYE June 30, 2022”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Kirchgatter inquired the status of the Main St stop signs and Umbach responded installation will occur this fall. The notice to bidders for the 2022/2023 snow removal contract is being published. Clerk was instructed to seek costs for security cameras for the community buildings. Lansink recommends any community concerns or questions be addressed with a Council member. Handke reported the south and west sides of town have been jetted and televised. The sewer lift station back-up pump was serviced and a new water level indicator was ordered for the water tower. Mayor Tammy Reimer presented at 7:13pm her resignation as the City of Anthon’s mayor, effective immediately.

July Receipts: General-$28091.94; RUT-$5767.00; LOST-$7591.76; Debt Service-$889.58; Water-$1998.39; 2020 Water Project-$5572; Sewer-$10447.13; Electric-$53556.69. Total: $131914.49. Expenses: General-$24220.10; RUT-$7102.99; Water-$14083.01; Sewer-$5776.16; Electric-$71054.37. Total: $122236.63.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Lansink, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. The meeting adjourned at 7:13 p.m.

Lisa M. Petersen, Mayor Pro Tem

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

NEWSPAPER — AUGUST 2022

BOMGAARS SUPPLY TRUCK AND RAGBRAI SUPPLIES $408.98

CENTURY LINK PHONE $83.32

TERRY CLARKSON EXCAVATING DEMO 207 S CAULEY AVENUE $1,100.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA CONFERENCES EXPENSES $770.03

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS $583.21

HAWKINS INC. CHLORINE $20.00

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES.. $30.60

JOY AUTO PARTS EQUIPMENT REPAIR $54.89

LONG LINES PHONE $393.63

MATT PARROTT UB BILL DELIN-QUENCY FORMS $567.53

MENARDS SUPPLIES $48.69

REC BALL PROGRAM PAYMENT $1,550.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,812.10

WIMECA ENERGY $31,571.75

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $957.64

SALES TAX SALES TAX $2,252.26

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $35.15

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $910.48

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES $1,102.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,659.94

IPERS WH IPERS $4,524.14

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCE ANNUAL NPDES FEE $210.00

REIMERT JOANNE L. SUPPLIES $10.00

WOODBURY COUNTY REC OVERHEAD OUTAGE LABOR $961.31

LP GILL INC LANDFILL FEES 1ST QTR 22-23 $2,806.75

WESCO SUPPLIES $240.35

GLOVER PAINTING CO. EL. BLDG PAINT $1,150.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $6,000.97

LINDBLOM SERVICES INC TOILETS RAGBRAI $3,930.00

NOVELTY MACHINE & SUPPLY SW PUMP REPAIRS $2,998.18

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $238.68

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. ENGINEERING DESIGN $3,232.50

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES.. $148.37

BUCK AMY MILEAGE $66.25

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $258.96

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $187.50

STINES SUANN BOOKS $43.24

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY PUBLISHING $76.30

NORTHWEST IA LEAGUE OF CITIES DUES $25.00

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $3,009.50

UMBACH JENIFER CONFERENCE & MILEAGE $264.48

WOODBURY CO SOLID WASTE LANDFILL 22-23 $1,659.25

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $264.75

AMERICAN SEPTIC & PORTABLE 1/2 PORT A POTS RAGBRAI $4,250.00

ANTHON COMMUNITY DEVELOP CORP RAGBRAI CHAPSTICKS & DRONE $396.95

O’CONNELL DEBBIE SHELTER HOUSE CLEANING $172.50

JUSTIN PRICHARD FARM INC. GRINDING & LANDFILL $5,745.50

BURT PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $12.00

ACKLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $2.00

CLOUD PAULSEN KATIE LABELS RAGBRAI CHAPSTICK $100.00

COWGILL AUTUMN METER DEPOSIT REFUND $32.36

ELDORA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $6.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $22,044.81

CLAIMS TOTAL $115,980.80

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 18, 2022