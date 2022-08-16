Bronson City Council Minutes/Bills — August 9, 2022

Bronson City Council

August 9, 2022

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Pro Tem Dave West. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Chad Merchant, and Jamie Amick. Attorney Metcalf was not present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office conducted directed patrols in Bronson totaling 36 hours and 24 minutes for July. Deputies responded to 1 call of service.

Visitors: Anthony O’Tool who lives at 101 Hill Street was present. He reported that he has very low water pressure where he lives. After much discussion, Nick will go and look at the problem.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick was not present to give his report.

Water/Sewer: Nick was not present to give his report. Matter of volunteer trees was brought up. Nick has gotten the ones inside the fence done at lagoon but there are many outside that need done. Councilman Amick will get a hold of Mark Petit to get a quote to get rid of the volunteer trees.

Maintenance: CJ was present. He presented to the council a quote from TAPCO for replacing all street signs throughout Bronson. The quote was for $7123.75. After much discussion, CJ said he would not be able to get all the street signs and posts up before winter hit so matter was tabled until next meeting. CJ did ask if he could buy 15 posts with the hardware because he is down to only having one. Also on the quote was a 5 gallon pail of white paint so we can finally mark the crossing at the solar school crossing. Total for the 15 posts and paint came to $2279.50. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to have CJ order the posts, hardware, and white paint. Discussion on quotes for storm drain in front of the bar. CJ said he asked 2 other companies for quotes but no one called him back. A company is scheduled to come out and look at putting new culverts on Front Street. Councilman Amick and Williams are appointed for looking at what streets need repaired before winter. They will go with CJ and bring back a list. Matter tabled until next meeting. Discussion on putting up Christmas lights. Council would like it done after Halloween.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the July 12th regular meeting.

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report. Treasurer Junge will be attending a virtual workshop on doing the Annual Street Report. Revenue and Disbursements for July will be included in Septembers minutes.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR AUGUST 2022 MEETING:

Badger Meter beacon services $60.00

Bronson Fire Dept. ½ of bills housing ambulance $1124.12

Bomgaars supplies $168.72

CHN garbage $1557.12

CHN RAGBRAI roll off and carts $339.84

DNR NPDES Annual fee $170.00

Emergency Medical Products ambulance supplies $99.05

Emergency Medical Products ambulance supplies $10.56

Interstate Power Systems generator $774.30

Iowa One call locates $12.60

Lindbloom Services RAGBRAI $1200.00

LP Gill landfill fee $1514.10

Menards supplies for RAGBRAI $123.38

North Sioux City Holdings manhole repair on 3rd Street $4000.00

NW Iowa League of Cities annual dues $25.00

PCC ambulance billing $530.00

The Record publications $140.40

Siouxland Health bacteriological test $14.00

Sooland Bobcat auger rent $60.00

S&S mower repairs $4501.66

Wiatel telephone bill $133.81

There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Warning System: has been installed. Testing of alarm will be every first Monday of the month at noon. A big thank you to Woodbury County REC for helping the town put up the pole for the alarm at no cost. We really appreciate it!

2. Fire Department: CJ was present to talk with the city about the new fire truck that they have purchased. The truck cost $330,000.00 but through getting donations from the townships and money raised through the 4th of July, pancake breakfasts, and other fundraisers, the Fire Dept. has financed $147,000.00. The Fire Dept asked the City if they could increase their fire protection from $6300.00 a year to $9300.00 a year. After much discussion, council would like all council present in order to vote on the amount. Matter tabled till next meeting.

3. Ideas for $1000.00 ICAP grant: Council would like Clerk Jessen to apply for the $1000.00 ICAP grant for the street posts and white paint for school crossing. This all has to do with safety since the steel posts are used to put up stop signs and other safety signs around town.

4. Tree disposal: Discussion was made that people outside of the city limits have been bringing in trailer and truck loads of trees. After much discussion, Mayor Garnand will make a sign that the rubbish pit is only for residents living in town for getting rid of branches and lawn clippings. Having a camera installed was another idea. More discussion will be at next meeting.

5. Wind turbines: A wind ordinance was pushed through with setbacks set at 1250 feet. Far shorter than what was recommended by the county engineer. The Board of Supervisors has the power to flat out deny wind farms in this county if they hear enough negative feedback. Call your local Woodbury County Board of Supervisors if you are not in favor of the wind turbines.

6. Floodplain maps: Attorney Metcalf was not present to go over the maps with the council. Matter tabled until next meeting.

7. Labor Day garbage pick-up will be early Tuesday Sept 6th instead of Monday Sept. 5th.

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen – Would like to see the Bronson sign go back up on the west side of town going out to Hwy. 141. CJ will see if the town tractor can be used in getting the sign put back up.

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:22 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Dave West, Mayor Pro Tem

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 18, 2022