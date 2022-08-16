Correctionville City Council Minutes/Bills — August 8, 2022

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting – August 8, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on August 8, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Ciara Alioth, Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the July 11, 2022 regular meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Jon Montgomery representing the Grace United Methodist Church introduced himself to the community as the new Pastor. He looks forward to serving in our community. Dan Volkert excused himself from the council chair and spoke as a citizen regarding dogs running at large in the community. He would like to bring awareness to the community regarding our ordinances and encourage everyone to be responsible pet owners and keep their dogs on a leash. James Loomis candidate for Woodbury County Attorney spoke to council and community about his candidacy and to remind us all of his platform of engagement, communication and partnership. Kourtnee Fox excused herself from the council chair and spoke regarding the Correctionville Betterment Club asking for street closure for Driftwood Street for the Last Call Before Fall Bash which will be held August 27th. Kourtnee also spoke regarding payment of a fine for her building permit.

NEW BUSINESS:

Deputy Luesebrink reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report with council.

Maintenance report: None. Councilperson Volkert did raise questions regarding the rocks placed by Pinnacle Performance after the Storm Sewer Project was completed. Volkert will reach out to the engineer to voice concerns regarding the rock.

Fire and rescue report: Jeff Wortman reviewed fire and rescue report. There was 2 call of service for fire and 12 calls of service for the ambulance.

Jim Fisher, Mayor of Moville, updated the council on the progress made with hiring of a full time code enforcement/nuisance officer for the surrounding communities. Mayor Fisher brought numbers to the council regarding the cost per city. Mayor Hoffmann and Council gave Mayor Fisher full support and wish to continue forward with the commitment of this. Council will review the 28E agreement and ask questions if any when the time comes.

Amanda Goodenow, representing ISG, was present to explain the updates on the sewer lining project. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to accept Change Order No. 1 which rectified repairs made in the sanitary sewer lining project. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty, to approve Pay request #1, $33,466.60 to CIT Sewer Solutions for work on the sewer lining project. Passed, 5/0.

Motion by Volkert 2nd by Petty to accept Certificate of Substantial Completion for the sewer lining project. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to accept Change Order No. 2 which rectified quantities made in the sewer lining project. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty, to approve the Notice of Acceptability of Work for the sewer lining project. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty, to approve Pay request #2, $1,761.40 to CIT Sewer Solutions for work on the sewer lining project. Passed. 5/0.

Amanda Goodenow, representing ISG, gave an update regarding the application submitted to Iowa DOT for the road leading into what is currently known as the Nelle Belle Development. This road would be an extension of Elm Street.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to close meeting at 7:56 p.m. and go into a public hearing to consider acceptance of bids for the sale of the property located at 803 4th Street. With no bids received and no oral comments, motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to close the public hearing at 7:56 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Consider accepting bid for 803 4th street was tabled at this time as no bids were received.

Discussion on property located at 507 Driftwood Street. Attorney Thompson stated the property located at this address is now owned by Woodbury County. They will sell it to the city. Discussion was had regarding the shared wall of the business located at 329 5th Street and if the city would become liable for that wall. There is a state statute that legally releases us from becoming liable. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to purchase the property located at 507 Driftwood Street. Passed 5/0.

Fox introduced the second reading of Ordinance 733-2022 adding to Correctionville code of ordinances Chapter 58 pertaining to urban chickens in the city limits. Motion by Fox, 2nd by Beazley to approve the second reading. Passed 5/0. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Fox to waive the 3rd reading. Passed 5/0. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Ordinance 733-2022. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2022-33 reappointing Sonya Kostan and Pat Briese the Library Board for a 6-year term. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to adopt Resolution 2022-34 approving the transfer of funds in the amount of $4,122.38 from General to Ambulance Capital Fund. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2022-35 approving the transfer of funds in the amount of $3,116.92 from Sewer to Debt Service. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to accept propane bid from Johnson Propane for the 2022-23 season. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to approve street closure, Driftwood Street from 4th to 6th Streets and 5th Street from Cedar to Elm Streets, on September 7, 2022 for car show. Passed 5/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Council discussed the circus and how they thought it went and what feedback they received from the community.

Reminder by councilperson Fox to have “dogs at large” on the next meeting agenda.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:26 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

July July

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$68,768.96 $17,639.80

Road Use Tax

$5,067.64 $8,105.55

Employee Benefits

$1,136.99

Emergency

$96.69

Lost

$67,600.91 $10,373.50

Welsch

-$30,000.00 $753.30

Copeland Fund

$2.05

Fire Dept Fund

$50.00

Cemetery Maint.

$5.53

American Rescue Plan

$5,700.00

Debt Service

$4,279.29

Sewer Force Main

$3,565.92 $16,845.00

Ambulance

$6,807.00

Water Fund

$19,249.53 $11,712.93

Sewer Fund

$14,918.87 $15,697.33

Totals

$161,678.83 $86,697.96

Vendor/Description Amount

IPERS Ipers $2,190.55

Department Of Treasury Federal Tax $4,504.13

Iowa Dept Of Revenue July 2022 Sales Tax $266.54

Iowa Dept Of Revenue July 2022 Wet Tax $574.55

Cedcorp, Inc. Grant $5,000.00

Sam’s Club Pool Concessions $218.04

April Putzier Clerk’s School $90.00

USPS Postage $172.48

United Healthcare Health

Insurance $6,313.18

Robin Kerns Deposit Refund.. $94.01

Sam’s Club Pool Concessions $161.64

MidAmerican Electric $4,249.25

Clerk Of District Court Fines.. $85.00

ACCO Pool Repairs $1,199.13

April Putzier Mileage $220.00

AT&T Mobility Phone $89.82

Badger Meter Inc. Beacon Meter Hosting $41.98

Combined Pool & Spa Chemicals $126.62

Corn Crib Customs LLC Repair $378.80

Corner Hardware Maintenance $8.47

Correctionville Building Center Repair $218.29

Dearborn Life Insurance Life Insurance $107.25

Fire Service Training Bureau Training $100.00

Foundation Analytical Testing $587.25

Hawkins Inc. Chemicals $1,207.31

Iowa DNR Permit Fees $210.00

Iowa One Call Locates $8.50

Jacobs Electric Electrical $2,292.68

Jaywil Software Development Library Software $432.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $691.17

Kacie Mammen Cemetery Mowing $3,333.33

Kaylee Utesch Reimburse Guard Suit $46.61

L.P. Gill, Inc. 1st Quarter 22/23 $3,944.90

Longlines Phone $182.85

Metering & Technology Solution Water Meters $296.66

Monica Deeds Reimburse Guard Suit $35.30

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $2,316.36

NW Iowa League of Cities Membership 22/23 $25.00

Overdrive, Inc. Bridges FY23 $460.86

PCC June Billing 2022 $315.84

Pinnacle Performance LLC Maintenance $424.66

Ruralwaves Wireless Internet Internet $239.94

Schwan’s Home Service Pool Concessions $565.61

Sioux Valley Automotive Repairs $1,177.06

Siouxland District Health Dept. Inspection Fee $661.00

Moville Record Publishing $240.84

Veenstra & Kimm Inc. Engineering Fees $2,103.02

Visa Supplies $1,321.82

…………….$49,530.30

