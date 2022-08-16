Cushing City Council Minutes/Claims — August 2, 2022

Cushing City Council

August 2, 2022

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main Street

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten, and Alex Rabbass. Also present: Chad Thompson, James Loomis, Sheila O’Connell, Keith Jackson, and Sgt. Boetger

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) July 5, 2022 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 5/0.

Claims

Builders Sharpening Street Sweeper Rental 475.00

Colton Porter Mowing Payment 1040.00

Display Sales Holiday Decorations 5784.00

Don’s Pest Control Fire Dept. Treatment 50.00

Elaine Droegmiller Library books/supplies 25.14

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 15.00

Gill Hauling Landfill Fees 1184.50

IDNR Permit Fee 210.00

Iowa One Call Location Services 7.20

ISG Operator Services 475.00

New Lift Station 158.75

JP Cooke Dog Tags 81.95

MCI Telephone 32.32

MidAmerican Electricity 1926.51

Municipal Supply Software 2050.00

One Office Solution City Ink/Paper 497.48

REC Electricity 121.42

The Record Publishing 39.42

Schaller Telephone phone 58.73

Stevenson Hardware Parts 3.72

Terry Clarkson Excavating Burials 800.00

USPS Postage 120.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 5435.41

Library 0.72

Road Use 1714.52

Water Fund 4425.53

Sewer Fund 3920.00

Solid Waste Fund 1842.75

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 17338.93

Sheriff’s Report. Report given.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed the need to repair the street at 3rd and Valley.

E911/Landfill Board. No report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by VanHouten to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

• School Update. Thompson gave an update on next steps of cleaning up at school. Council also got answers to some questions about vehicles that are sitting in yards, enforcing building permits, and red tagging properties. Thompson will look into the wording in our ordinance for junk vehicles and start checking on the owners of red tag properties.

General Business

• Betterment Committee. O’Connell and Jackson presented an update of the new city sign. The sign has been ordered and should arrive around October. The committee would like the city to help pay for electricity hookups up to $5000. Motion made by VanHouten to approve clerk applying for a grant to help pay for the electric hookups, and to pay up to $5000 for the electric. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

• James Loomis. Loomis is running for Woodbury County Attorney and presented to the council.

• Library Board Member. Motion made by Tyler to approve Shirley Todd for the library board. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion carried 5/0.

• Mowing. A few issues were discussed, and council will not take any action at this time.

• Old Pumphouse Repairs. Motion made by Rabbass to repair or replace the tin. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Joy to adjourn at 7:46 p.m. Motion carried 5/0.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 18, 2022