Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — August 8, 2022

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

August 8, 2022

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins, Haggin, Plendl and Herbold

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the July minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

The Board discussed the MidAmerican Energy bill and usage in the Kingsley building. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $378,991.96 from the general fund, $1,320.60 from schoolhouse, $569.42 from lunch fund, and $16,720.82 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Discussed the fiscal year-end revenue for the ESSER, State and Federal funding and the beginning of the year expenses related supplies and repairs. Audit FY21 is still being processed by the auditor. As of June 30th, the Panther Ball fund of $5,289 will be carried forward to FY23. The annual State report for the Certified Annual Report and Special Education Supplement will be due 9/15. Motion by Colliins, seconded by Herbold to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS

Mr. Brand:

Staff are getting back into the swing of things and preparing for the start of the school year. Next week, the special education staff will be implementing the new IEP system. Thanks to Mr. Bailey for allowing our staff to implement Freckle, a program for online reading and math. K-8 implemented Character Strong, a social-emotional curriculum. Thank you for approving the new reading and language arts curriculum for elementary and middle school at the July board meeting. BonFire has been working on the KP website and it’s 95% complete. The building is looking great and finishing up some areas before school starts. Middle School practices begin 8/25 after school. Football team is close to 30 players and no numbers for volleyball. New football cheerleading uniforms were purchased this year. Middle school open house will be 8/22 from 5-6 p.m. The first day of school 8/23, school will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m.

Mr. Wiese:

School Year 2022-2023 begins, Tuesday 8/23/22. Athletics began today for HS Football, HS Volleyball, Cross Country begins 8/15. Parent meetings and other practice events will happen soon. On Monday, 8/22 will be elementary open house from 6-7 p.m. and a book fair. HS Freshman orientation will be from 7:00-7:45 p.m. and receiving their schedules and chrome books. On Tuesday, 8/23 will start with a HS assembly for 9-12 grades at 8:15 a.m. Digital Handbooks for 22/23 and chrome books will be passed out in the morning. Grandparent’s Day on 9/2 from 8:30-10:00 a.m. Grandparents will not be able to eat lunch this day. If parents approve, the grandparents may take their grandchild out to lunch. Early dismissal on 9/2 at 12:15 p.m. for HS and 12:30 p.m. for Elementary. Theme for the year, “Leadership and Learning”.

Mr. Bailey:

Bus driver training was last Friday and appreciate their time to the district. Bus drivers are required to take a DOT physical examination. Mr. Bailey suggests raising the reimbursement limit for a physical to $200 per each examination. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve to pay the remaining cost of the physical examination after insurance required by each bus drive up to $200 and retroactive to the beginning of the fiscal year. All in favor, motion carried.

Mr. Bailey presented the PD schedule for teachers and staff. New staff members will come to the September board meeting. Mr. Bailey had a Club Sport request for Archery and E Sports. Jackie Lammers will sponsor the Esports and Brandon Sitzman will sponsor the Archery. Board approved and no action was necessary to start a Club team sports. On July 25th, Mr. Bailey, Mr. Bubke and Mrs. Haggin met with the River Valley two board members. Their discussion included sports and music.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Retention Bonus:

Motion by Herbold, second by Collins to approve a retention bonus to non-certified staff, administration, school business official, Taylor Kempers, McKenna Carlson and Brittany Hanson based on the FTE list provided by Mr. Bailey. All voted aye, motion carried.

Administrative Salaries – At Risk Coordinator:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve a 3.5% increase for Dean Harpenau, At-Risk Coordinator. All in favor, motion carried.

9. NEW BUSINESS

Resignations:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the resignation of Jordan Bubke. Mr. Bailey thanked Jordan for her service to the district. Collins, Herbold, Plendl and Haggin voted. Bubke abstained. Motion carried. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the resignation of Kristina Perez. All in favor, motion carried.

Contract Recommandation(s):

Motion by Collins. seconded by Plendl to approve Taylor Doeschot, Head Baseball, Kevin Hardie, Asst. Baseball, Mackenzie Moodie, Tutor and Curtis Lilly, Asst Football. All voted aye, motion carried.

Facility Project Update:

HVAC update. In the new addition commons area, humidity is at 64% and should be 50%. It will be monitored by Mr. Bailey and reported to the HVAC company. Cardis is coming out to work on the softball batting cage. The paint on the track was completed this morning. The west shop door will be replaced by Bose Doors. Mr. Wiese updated the Board on the Elementary playground equipment and it will be assembled on 8/18. Brian Archer will paint the mezzanine above the doors in Kingsley. Matt Bubke explained to the Board the Softball field grade. Bohle Construction will bring in dirt and grade for this area. Mr. Bailey explained the current phone system and the need to upgrade to a new phone system.

Motion by Herbold, seconded Plendl $12,336 from Williams & Co for the phone system and Rick’s Computer for $1,114.98 for routing equipment. All in favor, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded Herbold approve a new mower up to $11,500 from Bottjen Implement. All in favor, motion carried.

Thrasher Systems will look at the different areas around the softball, baseball fields and Shop. The new bus delivery date is estimated for September 2022 and June 2023 for the Special Education bus.

Approval of the SIAC Committee:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the members of the School Improvement Advisory Committee. All voted aye, motion carried.

Music Sharing Agreement:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to share the music sharing agreement for concert band and concert choir. This is a sharing of classes with River Valley. River Valley will be invoiced for a portion of the music contracts. All in favor, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the annual fundraiser list by group. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to adjourn at 9:16 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Kingsley-Pierson School NEWSPAPER REPORT

2nd Wind Exercise Equipment, Inc. Equipment 170.00

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 228.00

American Legion Post 140 Supplies 55.00

Apple Computer Inc. Computers 1,495.00

Aspi Solutions Inc. Track Register Website 168.00

Beelner’s Service Inc Plumbing/Heating Repairs 892.12

Bootup Pd, Inc. Services 23,400.00

Bottjen Implement Supplies.. 311.83

Card Service Center Credit Card Payment 64.04

Carrollton Inn Inc. Lodging.. 3,528.00

Champion Teamwear Supplies 1,602.43

Character Strong LLC Curriculum 3,898.20

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 693.72

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 84.38

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 414.93

Cowley, Jason Official 100.00

Dunwell LLC Services 580.70

E-Rate Complete LLC Services 750.00

Eakes Supply Supplies 1,941.63

FS Repair Repairs 300.00

Father Flanagan’s Boys Home Fees 153.45

First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies 345.03

Flinn Scientific Inc. Instr. Supplies 782.77

Follett School Solutions Inc. Textbooks 1,643.58

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 803.15

Graham Tires Tires 757.22

Hampton Inn-West Des Moines Lodging 8,761.76

Hardie, Kevin Reimburse 41.40

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 1,227.86

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 1,625.51

Hobart Sales & Service Repairs/Service 389.00

Home Depot Pro Supplies 243.54

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Instr. Supplies-Curriculum 85,683.33

Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association Dues/Fees 160.00

Intelitek, Inc. Curriculum 8,790.00

Junior Library Guild Book Subscription 1,149.10

KMK Apparel & Design LLC Printing Supplies 273.00

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 386.98

Lindsey, Todd Services 695.00

Literacy Resources, LLC Supplies 447.12

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 193.99

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 96.72

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 17,618.91

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine Gate Start-up/State Baseball 1,742.00

Moville Record Minutes/Bills.. 213.84

National FFA Organization Instructional Supplies 87.49

Northwest AEA Instr. Supplies 1,947.62

Pioneer Valley Educational Press Instructional Supply 35.20

Really Good Stuff, LLC Instructional Supply 456.32

Renaissance Learning Inc. Instructional Supply 2,837.50

Rentokil North America, Inc. Pest Control 129.93

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 2,474.80

River Valley Comm. School Open Enroll/Spec Ed 97,912.10

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 703.00

Schaeuble, Shelly Reimbursement 100.00

Scholastic Inc Instr. Supplies 2,101.18

School Specialty LLC Instr. Supplies 3,266.65

Schroeder, Mark Reimburse 39.36

Schroeder, Steven Reimbursement 29.00

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 3,233.66

Sherwin Williams Paint Supplies 503.88

US Postal Service Mailing Permit/Postage 233.58

Western Iowa Tech Comm College Tuition 3,285.00

William V. Macgill & Co. Medical Supplies 1,343.38

Wilson Repair Repairs 739.90

Woodbury Central Communty School Open Enrollment 101,182.01

Zimco Supply Company Supplies 59.00

