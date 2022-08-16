Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — August 8, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, August 8th, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Media Center, MVAO Middle School, Anthon, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, Hamann, and Schram

Absent: None

Others: 4 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – Mrs. Else invited everyone to the staff BBQ August 21st from 5-8 in Anthon and had a question regarding the sick bank policy. Brenda Wolfe addressed the board regarding her compensation.

B. Correspondence – none

III. Consent Agenda

Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

General $198,719.08; Management $1,312; PPEL $36,269.19; Activity $6,910.80; Hot Lunch $6,176.80; Infrastructure $61,777.89; Extra & Hourly Pay $59,275.81.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve Amos Parr as assistant boys’ golf coach retroactive to this past spring. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

Streck moved and Schram seconded to raise the current substitute pay from $125 per day to $135 per day for the 2022-2023 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the following para educator contracts:

Tiffany Gain (Mapleton); Patricia Jager (Anthon); Vickie Mente (Anthon); Kaitlyn Hoelscher (Anthon);

Carrie Rosauer (Library Para Two Days a Week in Anthon). 5 ayes. Motion carried.

Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve Marie Whiting as an 18-week substitute teacher for 6th

grade. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

Kennedy moved and Schram seconded approve Jen Kerns to be junior high cheerleading coach for the 2022-2023 school year and Chloe Melby for a cook contract in Mapleton. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Review of Board Policy 200 Series – Hamann moved and Streck seconded to approve the 200 series policies with no changes. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. IASB Priority List 22-23 – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the IASB priority list as presented by IASB. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Facilities Purchase for Anthon Building – Hamann moved and Schram seconded to approve the quote from Lakeport to repair an air handler in the Anthon building for a cost of $11,100. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Bell System for High School – Streck moved and Schram seconded to table this item in order to get more quotes. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Superintendent’s Report

1. Review of district student achievement data

VI. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Appointments:

1. Federal/State Relations Network Representative

2. County Conference Board Representative

3. Coordinator of Affirmative Action and 504/Americans with Disabilities

B. Fund Raising Activities for 2022-2023

Announcements

A. First day of classes – August 23, 2022

B. Homecoming Week- September 25-September 30, 2022

C. Next meeting – September 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM in Mapleton

Adjourn – Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:54 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS 8/8/22

GENERAL FUND

BETTIN, STEFFANY REIMBURSEMENT 643.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 151.19

BUCK, HARRY REIMBURSE.. 35.04

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 1,315.47

CENTURYLINK PHONE 677.17

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 11,107.11

CITY OF DANBURY UTILITIES 1,440.00

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 13,695.57

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 70.95

COOPER, TRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 643.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS SUPPLIES 442.90

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 737.57

CULLIGAN OF IDA GROVE SUPPLIES 21.40

DEVRIES, WENDY REIMBURSEMENT 1,929.00

DIRKSEN, ALLYSON REIMBURSEMENT 1,929.00

DISCOUNT SCHOOL SUPPLY SUPPLIES 2,118.99

DOUGHERTY, SAMANTHA REIMBURSEMENT 729.72

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX BENEFITS 125.00

FIRST UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY INSURANCE 900.36

HAMANN, JULIE REIMBURSEMENT 643.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 1,539.00

HENDERSON, DAWN REIMBURSEMENT 1,286.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 2,225.21

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 6.99

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 19.79

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS TESTING 1,625.25

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 439.46

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS SUPPLIES 69.13

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 50.84

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 18.92

K-LOG, INC. SUPPLIES 820.42

KAHL, KORI REIMBURSE 41.24

KENDALL HUNT TEXTBOOKS 1,225.00

MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES 25.00

MAPLETON PRESS SUPPLIES 391.66

MASTERS, DENISE HOME SCHOOL 364.95

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 190.80

MENARDS SUPPLIES 836.40

MID AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL SUPPLIES 2,348.03

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 510.57

NASCO SUPPLIES 37.18

NASSP REGISTRATION 480.00

O’HALLORAN SUPPLIES 47.22

ORTNER, STEVE REIMBURSEMENT 1,286.00

PIONEER MANUFACTURING COMPANY SUPPLIES 2,803.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,391.24

RIVER VALLEY CSD TUITION 344.00

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY ADVERTISING 98.10

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCANTRON CORP. SUPPLIES 273.25

SCHOLASTIC SUPPLIES 2,062.28

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA REGISTRATION 110.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 554.92

SHEA, SEAN REIMBURSE 643.00

SIOUX CITY CSD TUITION 360.20

SPENCER CSD TUITION 24,663.11

THEMES & VARIATIONS, INC. SUPPLIES 174.95

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 420.00

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 128.46

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 96,001.20

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 12,476.60

WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL TUITION 126.47

Fund Total: 198,719.08

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

HOFFMAN AGENCY INSURANCE/AUDIT 1,312.00

Fund Total: 1,312.00

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

BARRY MOTOR CO. VEHICLE 33,241.00

ENHANCE MATS, INC. WRESTLING MATS 3,028.19

Fund Total: 36,269.19

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BABL, MARCELA REIMBURSEMENT 8.95

CHESTERMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 3,830.22

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 860.77

DECKER SPORTS SUPPLIES 682.00

DOUGHERTY, DANIEL REIMBURSEMENT 99.49

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 399.25

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC. SUPPLIES 275.00

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSEMENT 289.25

VANDENHULL GRAPHICS SUPPLIES 336.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 129.87

Fund Total: 6,910.80

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HILAND DAIRY MILK 357.09

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 2,205.32

MARTIN BROS. SUPPLIES 3,410.02

STOLL, LANA REIMBURSE.. 204.37

Fund Total: 6,176.80

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

BRAIN POP SUBSCRIPTION 405.00

COMPUTER INFORMATION CONCEPTS SOFTWARE 4,350.00

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC SERVICES 2,500.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY SUPPLIES/COPIERS 1,654.35

JAY LAN LAWN CARE SERVICES 718.00

KLEMMENSEN COMMERCIAL DOORS SUPPLIES/COPIERS 342.00

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 611.60

PQL LIGHTING 12,285.60

QUALITY PLUMBING CO. SERVICES 7,400.00

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 181.93

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 22,389.90

SBW INC DBA/ACE ENGINE & PARTS SUPPLIES 4,559.51

TRI-STATE DRYWALL SERVICES 2,880.00

VOCABULARY.COM SUBSCRIPTION 1,500.00

Fund Total: 61,777.89

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 18, 2022