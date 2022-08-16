Woodbury Central School Board — August 8, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

August 8, 2022

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on Aug. 8, 2022 with call to order by Vice President Steffen at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Steffen, Thomsen, Verschoor, Lloyd, Cross. Absent: Reblitz, Nelson.

Visitors: Tyler Bremer, Faith Lambert, Jake Thomas, Pat Phipps, Eric Steffen, Brian Crichton, Scott Gernhart.

Agenda: Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to waive the reading of the regular board meeting minutes from July 11, 2022 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve bills in the amounts of $110,714.73 from the General Fund, $115,845.11 from the PPEL Fund, $2,647.00 from the Management Fund, $92,276.03 from the Sales Tax Fund, $6,476.00 from the Activity Fund and $3,154.47 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $76,232.47 from the General Fund, $122,494.00 from the Management Fund, $6,987.00 from the Sales Tax Fund and $10,618.29 from the Activity Fund and $151.50 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Reports from Lambert and Glackin regarding summer projects updates.

Visitor Comments: none

Policies & Procedures:

VP Steffen opened the hearing at 7:47pm for the Return to Learn plan review

• Glackin proposed changes – remove extra custodian and add “new” to the teachers who will have Prof. Dev.

• Hearing closed at 7:50

• Moved by Thomsen second by Verschoor to approve the Return to Learn plan as changed. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd approve the open enrollment request by Katie & Raymond Rodgers (KP) for Austyn (K) and Grace (3rd) to attend WC for the 22-23 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

Moved by Steffen, second by Verschoor to approve Makayla Archer as MS Volleyball coach. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to approve Dan Bormann and Tristen Jessen as volunteer cross country coaches for the 2022 season. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

Building and Grounds committee update

Moved by Lloyd, second by Cross to send notice to H2I to install the mat hoist ASAP and notification that we will have FLR install the VB net sleeves in the floor on the 20th for $5,946.00, so the floor must be done by then or wait until next spring. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Wrestling Room discussion – Eric Steffen, from Nelson Commercial Construction, updated on roof repairs and gave options for inside vapor barrier. Brian Crichton suggested we wait 6-8 months to make sure leaks are fixed and then install the metal lining on the ceiling. He also suggested that we get a company familiar with this type of construction to look at the sealed areas of the vapor barrier and see if that is sufficient or make recommendations. They will write up a proposal and submit next month. School attorney advised board on options for accepting project or what the alternative is.

Parking Lot –

Gernhart presented options for parking lot lines – angle or 90 degrees. Less spots if angled.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve angled lines with additional parallel parking spots painted on N. side of parking lot along the curb. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Fence – Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to not replace the fence along the south side of the faculty parking lot at this time. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve the purchase of a Hanger System for the MS gym stage. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to approve painting the tractor shed. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve the work for the Bus Barn site as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve Doug Glackin and Mary Kay Kramer as Equity Coordinators for the 22-23 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to approve a contract for Lindsey Brockhaus for MS/HS/AD Secretary. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to approve a Lead Team contract for Morgan Wright for the 22-23 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve a contract for Rebekah Russom for Asst. IT. Motion did not pass, all voting nay.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to approve a bus contract for Shawn Starr for the 22-23 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to approve a cook contract for Kelsey Jones for the 22-23 school year for 6 hours per day. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve a biology teaching contract for Jared Schramm as authorized by the BOEE. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Verschoor to approve the increase in MS officials pay from $80 to $90 per game. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the increase in sub teacher pay to $135 per day. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to approve volunteer coaches: Jared Rapp and Matthew Wright for football and Holli Countryman for Cheer. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular: Discussion on Girls Wrestling program. Glackin will look for sharing opportunities with another district.

Board Items: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to not charge for online payments for lunch accounts made in the 22-23 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to approve the SIAC members as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Discussion on Targeting SAVE Funds balance.

For the Good of the Cause

Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 9:15 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Steve Steffen, Vice President

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 18, 2022