Dr. Earl “Doc” Maxwell

Dr. Earl “Doc” E. Maxwell, age 98, of Moville, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home of Moville.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church of Moville with the Rev. Sheryl K. Ashley officiating. Private family burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville with military rites conducted by the American Legion Wink-Sparks Post #303 of Moville.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM with a masonic service conducted by the Trial Lodge #532 of Moville at 7:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville.

Earl Edward Maxwell was born in 1924 in Galesburg, Illinois where he received the nickname Squirt at an early age. He graduated from high school in Galesburg, Illinois in 1942. He received his DVM in 1949 from Iowa State College, now Iowa State University, during two segments of college. As with so many of his generation, World War II interrupted schooling when he served for our country. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi for 80 years.

Doc met his soul mate, Helen Louise Logan in Ames, Iowa while both were attending college. Helen was from Moville, Iowa and received her Child Development degree from Iowa State College in 1949. Helen and Doc married on April 14, 1951 in Moville, Iowa and celebrated their 71st anniversary this year. They lived in Elmwood, Illinois for two years where Doc practiced veterinary medicine and Helen worked at the Farmers State Bank.

Doc and Helen moved to Moville in 1953, founded his veterinary practice and started Maxwell Farms. One of their North farms was part of the Louisiana Purchase in 1860 and Iowa State University’s land-grant legacy. The veterinary practice had the same phone number for 70 years and Doc was one of the oldest practicing veterinarians in Iowa for a time. Three boys and one girl were born to the Maxwells: Stee, Chantry, Tad, and Reed.

Doc and Helen made sure the family enjoyed sports, Scouting, with all three boys attaining the Eagle Scout Award and Chantry attaining high ratings in Girl Scouts. Church, pets, camping, traveling and entertaining foreign visitors were some of their hobbies. The whole family helped in the veterinary practice and on the farms, starting at a very young age. Repurpose, reduce and recycle was instilled in Doc as a way of life, garnered from growing up through the depression which he imparted to his children. Doc always had the family improve the area wherever they went; picking up litter and debris left behind by others and enhancing the area as needed.

Helen and Doc always had an interest in traveling, in order to broaden their worldview and experience other cultures. They traveled extensively throughout the United States and the world, visiting all 50 states and 125 countries. Doc was a voracious reader, a dedicated athlete, downhill skiing in Colorado into his late 80’s, golfing into his 90’s and was always on the go.

Doc’s activities included serving several terms as president of the Interstate Veterinary Association. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Moville and scoutmaster for Troop 259. The family generous supported numerous community initiatives and activities, including the Maxwell Memorial Remembrance Park, Moville Community Center/ Woodbury County Library, Moville Community Development Association (MCDAI), the Masonic Lodge, the E.E. and Helen Maxwell Family Scholarship Fund for Woodbury Central graduating seniors, Moville Medical Clinic and World Food Prize Hall of Laureates in Des Moines. Helen and Doc spent their lives committing personal time, resources and money to varied organizations. Doc lived the motto of making the world a better place and giving back.

Devoted Iowa State University graduates, Doc and Helen were members of the President’s Circle of the Order of the Knoll at ISU. Both were active in the Iowa State University Alumni Association and the Iowa State University Achievement Fund Drive for the College of Veterinary Medicine. Helen and Doc were strong supporters of the Cyclone football program, being season ticket holders for almost 50 years and were the 1977 Parents of the Year.

Doc was preceded in death by his parents, Amelia and John Maxwell; brothers John and Lavern Maxwell, sister Virginia Green, brother-in-law, Jim Green; parents-in-law Helen and Charles Logan; sister-in-law, Dorothy Schenk and brother-in-law, Robert Schenk; brothers- in-law, Charles and Bob Logan; and sister-in-law IJ Logan.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Louise Logan Maxwell; children, Dr. Stee (Barb) Maxwell of Moville, Chantry DeVries of Des Moines, Tad Maxwell of Moville, Reed (Maggie) Maxwell of Moville; grandchild Charles (Cayce) DeVries, great-grandchildren Fallynn and Charley DeVries; grandchild Petra (Jon) Stout and grandchild Huston DeVries all of Des Moines; grandchildren Dr. Andrea Maxwell of Milwaukee, WI and Erin Maxwell of London, England; grandchild Matthew (Alanna) Maxwell, great-grandchildren Michael and Sarah Maxwell of Ireton, Iowa and grandchild Maria Maxwell of Moville; sisters-in-laws Carol Logan of Moville and Jeanne Maxwell of Evergreen Colorado and brother-in-law Howard Logan of Moville. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their extended families in Iowa, Colorado, Texas, Minnesota, Montana, and Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to United Methodist Church of Moville, Moville Medical Clinic Fund, the Masonic Lodge of Moville #532 or St. Croix Hospice to help others.