H. Joan “Jo” Michaelson, 96 years young, of Kingsley, Iowa, danced into the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 19, 2022, at UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church, rural Correctionville, Iowa. Rev. Jody Still-Herbold will officiate. A private family burial service will take place at the Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 4 – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com

Helen Joan Michaelson was born June 30, 1926, in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Albert Theodore and Anna Mae (Sederholm) Blomgren. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Gowrie, Iowa. She was a graduate of Gowrie High School, Class of 1944, where she thrived in the classroom as well as on the basketball court as she was named first team all-state guard her senior year. Following graduation, Jo attended Iowa State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics Education.

On December 27, 1949, Jo was united in marriage to Herbert Thomas Michaelson at Zion Lutheran Church in Gowrie. Following their marriage, Jo taught school in the Manson, Winterset, St. Charles, Callender, Moorland, Mason City, Pella and Le Mars School Districts. She attained her Master of Arts in Educational Psychology and Counseling from USD and worked as a guidance counselor in the Kingsley-Pierson Community School District for many years. Following her retirement and at the age of 68, she enrolled in the doctoral program at USD and graduated with her EdD in Counseling and Educational Psychology – Psychotherapy. She then served Plains Area Mental Health Center for five years as a psychotherapist.

In her retirement she authored the book, Step into Our Lives at the Funeral Home , which chronicled the years she and her husband, Herb, lived and worked together serving Kingsley and the surrounding areas. Prior to her passing, she was working on a manuscript, The Clock is Ticking , which discusses the art of aging from her perspective.

Jo was active in the Kingsley Community as she served on the Kingsley Library board from 1965 to 2016 as well as the Kingsley Care Center Review board from 1965 to 2013. She was an active servant at Salem Lutheran Church by teaching children, serving as a deacon on the Parish Education Committee, and helping to serve funeral lunches. She demonstrated her love for children through working as a CASA volunteer for which she received an award from that organization. She also was a Hospice volunteer for Hospice of Siouxland.

Jo’s hobbies were numerous as she was known for her beautiful flower gardens, her voracious reading habits, and the manuscripts she wrote. She enjoyed knitting, walking, traveling and was always happiest when she was learning something new.

Jo cherished her family. She is survived by her three children: Brian (Kay) Michaelson of Le Mars, Bobby (Kate) Michaelson of Sioux City, and Missy Michaelson-Gard of Lee’s Summit, MO; her grandchildren: Adam (Rachelle) Michaelson of Parker, CO, Jenelle (Caleb) Van Otterloo of Le Mars, Taylor (Keaton) Rowe of Le Mars, Ted Gard of Lee’s Summit, MO, and Trinity and Solomon Walker of Sioux City; her great-grandchildren: Lyla, McCoy, and Nash Michaelson, Kinley and Anniston Van Otterloo, and Jed Rowe.

She is also survived by sister-in-law Marge Michaelson of Story City, IA and nieces: Jane (Claude) Hovick of Roland, IA and their daughter and family; Jacki Foley of Ames, IA and her daughter and family; Patti (Mike) Olsen of Colorado Springs, CO and their family; Sue (Gary) Rehn of Geneseo, IL and their family.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, her husband, Herb, brother Bob Blomgren, son-in-law Bob Gard, brother-in-law John Michaelson, sister-in-law June Ross and great-nephew Christopher Hovick.

The family wishes to acknowledge with great gratitude the care given to Jo by many in the Kingsley community especially Jodene Baker, Justin Baker and family, Kari Vondrak, Care Initiatives Hospice, and Cindy Inman, ARNP.

Memorials in Jo’s name may be directed to Care Choices Hospice or Jo’s Corner at the Kingsley Library.