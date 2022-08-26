Lonnie Fitch

Lonnie A. Fitch, age 73, of Correctionville, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his residence of Correctionville, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville, Iowa. Pastor Jon Montgomery will officiate. A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville, Iowa. Committal services will follow in the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville.

Lonnie Allen Fitch, the son of Stanley and Betty (Schumacher) Fitch, was born on December 3, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa. He grew up on the family farm north of Correctionville, Iowa, and received his education in the Correctionville School District.

On November 12, 1966, Lonnie married the love of his life Jeanette Beeson in Dakota City, Nebraska. The couple settled on the family farm north of Correctionville and they were blessed with four children: Sherri, Michele, Ginger, and Shannon.

Lonnie worked in construction before starting his career with Woodbury County in road maintenance, where he was a dedicated employee for 29 years. Lonnie enjoyed a scenic ride on his motorcycle, belting out a country tune, spit shining his vehicles, collecting John Deere die-cast models, and tending to his lawn.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son, and uncle; Lonnie took the meaning of family to another level. He cherished every moment teaching, spoiling, and loving his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. There was nothing he wouldn’t do to see a smile on their faces. Lonnie made sure to always remind them “I have the nicest kids and grandkids…All such sweeties”.

Those who had the privilege to know Lonnie knew how his laughter could fill a room. His quick wit, sense of humor, and smile were contagious. He was faithful to his family and friends always willing to lend a helping hand. When the couple moved to town, you may have spotted him on his bench in front of his house watching cars or even stopped a while to just sit and shoot the breeze.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Jeanette Fitch of Correctionville, IA; children: Sherri (Robert) Riedemann of Correctionville, IA, Michele (Steve) Hullinger of Moorcroft, WY, Ginger (Andy) Kleespies of Washta, IA, and Shannon (Heather) Fitch of Washta, IA; grandchildren: Nicholas (Gwen) Putzier of Mapleton, IA, Lance Putzier of Sioux City, IA, Brody Riedemann of Holstein, IA, Brennan Riedemann (fiancée Josie McMinemee) of Correctionville, IA, Carter Riedemann (Ariana Meza) of Correctionville, IA, Jesse Hinkhouse of Sheridan, WY, Cody (Krissy) Hinkhouse of Moorcroft, WY, Madison (Michael) Petersen of Moorcroft, WY, Bailey Hullinger (Amanda Winzeler) of Gillette, WY, Pai-Shence (Andrew) Westman of Gillette, WY, Tate Hullinger (fiancée Johnna Dawson) of Gillette, WY, Tanner (Skylar Louwagie) Zahnley of Correctionville, IA, Kennedy (Josh) Johnson of Bronson, IA, Tucker (Taylor) Zahnley of Correctionville, IA, Keaton Kleespies of Broken Bow, NE, Delaney (fiancé Zach Wynia) of Sioux Falls, SD, Kole Kleespies of Lincoln, NE, Sydney Zahnley of Washta, IA, Kylie Kleespies of Washta, IA, Mackenzie (Jared) Kock of Arcadia, IA, Bailey (Joe Julius) Fitch of Sibley, IA, Wyatt (fiancée Matty Hanten) Fitch of Tea, SD, and Kendall (Evan Peterson) Fitch of Quimby, IA; great-grandchildren: Jayden Putzier, Gavyn Putzier, Scates Umbach, Cody Hinkhouse, Cale Hinkhouse, Makoy Petersen, Monroe Petersen, Matley Petersen, Beau Hullinger, Maeve Zahnley, Davie Kock, and Lillian Peterson; mother Betty Fitch of Correctionville, IA; brother Randy (Beverly) Fitch of Hinton, IA; sisters Zoann Smith of Correctionville, IA and Lynn (Leonard) Lindquist of Dayton, OH; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Fitch; infant sister Sharon Fitch; and brother-in-law Michael Smith.