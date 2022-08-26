Merle Schumann

Merle Edward Schumann, age 85, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Willow Dale Wellness Village of Battle Creek, Iowa.

A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Rev. Richard A. Salcido officiated. Committal Services followed in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery of Ida Grove, Iowa. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Merle Edward Schumann, the ninth of ten children of William and Clara (Eichorn) Schumann, was born February 12, 1937, in Anthon, Iowa. Merle attended a country school and helped on the family farm.

On April 20, 1959, Merle married Clarissa Ann Ehrig at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ida Grove, Iowa. The couple was blessed with five children: Peg, Jim, Rick, Doug, and Karen. At this time Merle worked doing various farm jobs helping family and friends.

In 1966 Merle went to work for Hultgren Implement in Ida Grove. After 20 years of service for Hultgren’s, Merle left for an opportunity to work for Gomaco Corporation in 1987 in Ida Grove. Merle worked for Gomaco 20 years as well; he left in 2007 for retirement.

During retirement Merle got tired of relaxing and took on the responsibility of mowing and caring for the grounds at the Ida Grove Cemetery. Merle worked there for four years before he finally gave up to full retirement at 79 years of age.

Merle enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. One of Merle’s favorite pastimes was going to tractor pulls. He also enjoyed music so much that you would find him out at some establishment where music and dancing was a part of his and Clarissa’s (Boots) evenings. You would find Merle and Boots dancing to the band “The Next of Kin”, relatives of theirs, anytime they were playing in the area. Merle was a devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove, Iowa.

Left to embrace his memory include his wife Clarissa Schumann of Ida Grove, IA; children Peggy (Dean) Geerdes of Plano, TX; Jim (Connie) Schumann of Plano, TX; Rick (Linda) Schumann of Ft. Worth, TX; Doug (Mary) Schumann of Omaha, NE and Karen Schumann-Arbegast of Ida Grove, IA; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters Irma Redenius of Ida Grove, IA and Gladys Baker of Sheffield, IA; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Clara Schumann; siblings Wilfred, Marvin, Orville, John, Ronnie, Dellav, and Violetta.