Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

August 9, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on August 9, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 8/9/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes of the 8/2/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the payroll issued 8/5/22. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a full-time courthouse security/special deputy position effective 8/9/2022 and upon when the new hire is available to start. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, for Plymouth County to join IBAT (Iowa Business Against Trafficking) with the IA Secretary of State Office. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to appoint Don Kass as a member to the Plymouth Co. REAP Committee. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to IDOT in Section 27, 28, 33 of Plymouth Township on Hwy 75. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:17 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 25, 2022