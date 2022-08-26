Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Bills — August 2, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

August 2, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on August 2, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 8/2/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes of the 7/26/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the payroll issued 7/29/2022 and claims issued 8/2/2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis to approve the Tax Abatement Resolution #080222-1 for taxes of $25,276, interest for $74,700 and fees for $16.00 for a total of $99,992.00 for parcel 18-02-700-010 for a building on leased land (grain bin) owned by Country Grain LLC (David Hoffman, Thomas Fischer and Ronald Fischer); subject to the County receiving payments and that the funds are good with the bank, within 10 days of this motion, from Country Grain for the amount of $70,000 and Plymouth Energy for $20,000 which is the amount of taxes that was agreed upon in the lawsuit settlement. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Chairman Kass to sign a settlement release for a lawsuit for the payment of taxes, between Plymouth County and Country Grain LLC upon the following contingencies. Country Grain LLC agreed to pay $70,000 of taxes and Plymouth Energy agreed to $20,000 of taxes owed on parcel 18-02-700-010 (grain bin / building on leased land). Upon receipt of the payments within 10 days of this motion and that the funds are good with the bank, the Chairman will sign the settlement release. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to waive the minor subdivision requirement in Section 23 of Marion Township for Travis Tentinger and to allow for the split of the land into 3 parcels in order to be eventually consolidated; as deeds will transfer full ownership to Travis Tentinger. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to table the approval for one week to hire a full-time employee for duties of courtroom security, transports and special deputy services. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a minor subdivision of Fetzer Addition in Section 10 of America Township with the easements noted on the plat. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit to WesTel Systems in various locations in Union, Henry & Elkhorn Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 6 of Johnson Township on Fawn Ave. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:01 am.

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 8-2-2022

Access Systems copier contract 501.43

City of Akron UTILITIES 64.12

Akron Hometowner publications 452.62

Allied Oil & Supply fuel 1343.35

Craig Anderson mileage 551.58

Anthony Plumbing parts 11.75

Arrowhead Scientific BU-3 test kits 58.55

Katherine Bak RIGHT-OF-WAY 163.00

Bauer Built TIRES & TUBES 1088.06

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 30.00

Bomgaars supplies 177.09

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Budden Plumbing labor/parts 119.89

C&R Supply sprayer parts 413.08

Casey’s fuel 9756.58

Charm-Tex supplies 161.92

Cole Papers custodial supplies 433.26

Cornhusker International FILTERS 569.09

Culligan Water JV water 41.50

CWD food supplies 591.05

Conner Delfs cell phone allowance 90.00

Document Depot shredding 147.00

Eakes Inc supplies 367.60

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 247.00

Frontier phone listing 6.50

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 315.37

Gordon Flesch Company copier maintenance 88.28

Govconnection office supplies 111.24

Graves Construction BROS SWAP 158 6596.00

Groves Emergency Lighting vehicle equipment 6178.76

Jamie Hauser mileage 63.75

Mayra Huerta rent assistance 300.00

IMWCA work comp premium 10287.00

Iowa Attorney General code of Iowa 110.00

Iowa Land Records conference registration 100.00

Iowa Prison Industries SIGNS 5022.80

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 484.65

Jensen Motors PARTS 46.28

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 735.61

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

L.A. Carlson Contracting construction project 18,647.09

Lampert Lumber shelving supplies 131.84

Langel’s Plumbing thermostat 196.61

City of Le Mars utilities 76.64

Le Mars Agri Center EROSION CONTROL 228.30

Le Mars Apartment rent assistance 300.00

L.G. Everist GRANULAR 5214.42

Loffler Companies CANON contract 718.01

Mail Services MV renewal notices 975.50

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 39.56

Menards custodial supplies 102.42

MidAmerican Energy utilities 1143.44

Midwest Contracting construction project 49,113.16

Midwest Wheel PARTS 15.10

Sharon Nieman consulting 112.50

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 586.13

Northwest Landscaping silt fence 4664.00

Northwest Real Estate rent assistance 300.00

O.C. Sanitation restroom rent 110.00

Shawn Olson reimbursement 66.07

One Office Solutions staples 54.09

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 294.00

Plymouth Co. Board of Health COVID Immun grant 884.06

Plymouth Co. Employees insurance reimbursements 17898.05

Plymouth Co. Solid Waste Agency DITCH CLEANING 580.32

Plymouth Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb 2749.20

Premier Communications UTILITIES 53.28

Primebank water 28.00

Pro Alignment & Tire PARTS 1162.48

R Way Pumping and Mfg. dredging PCCB Pond 250,000.00

Darin Raymond video software 57.95

Northwest REC park electric 2298.14

City of Remsen UTILITIES 138.76

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes transport 778.65

Ron’s Radiator Repair PARTS 150.00

Sioux Sales Company supplies 132.65

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 695.10

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 415.47

State Medical Examiners deposition preparation 450.00

Jeff Te Brink meal reimb 15.52

Ten Point Construction PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE.. 83374.10

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 25.81

The Record publications 235.71

Titan Machinery PARTS 148.80

TK Elevator Corp elevator maintenance 521.34

Total Motors parts 564.29

Transource FILTERS 1714.66

Ultimate Auto Body & Glass repairs 594.07

US POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 600.00

Van Diest Supply DITCH CLEANING 9765.00

Verizon cell phone services 1002.71

VISA misc Sheriff expenses.. 501.15

Wagner Auto Supply parts 339.93

Wal-Mart supplies 658.56

Wellmark Blue Cross annual claims processing 1425.00

Wex Bank fuel 8782.39

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 48.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 2124.07

