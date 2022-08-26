Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — August 2, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 08/02/2022 – 08/02/2022

Access Systems Leasing 105258 lease 175.95

Amazon Capital Service 500176 Narcon kit case/Southwood 57.96

American Brothers In Arms 105375 Suppressor 89.99

Axon Enterprise Inc. 105382 1500 – Cameras/tasers 192,263.66

Bekins Fire & Safety 22060 Fire extinguisher annual maint.. 468.85

Bomgaars 27646 Cypress mulch/DPNC 1,761.73

Bride, Tom 103895 Mileage Reimbursement 10.00

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 Danbury AC repair 1,418.89

Calhoun Communicati 100833 7285 Jumbo Switch Extend 50,687.50

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract #3091-16103/C 476.59

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 310.58

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Random Testing Lab/MRO..210.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,943.19

Comtech Solacom Tech 500591 Additional parts for p 20,012.50

Cost Advisory Service 102172 Preparatio of FY 21 Co 6,900.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 5,149.79

Drilling Morningside 70899 medication 121.35

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 910X – Custodial suppl 89.76

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee 18.00

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.46

Gallagher Benefit Services 105437 GASB 75 Roll Forward 2,000.00

Goldberg Group Arch 500415 4751 – Jail project architect 35,880.63

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer usage 75.19

GR Lindblade 100854 Office Supplies 800.00

H204U Inc bottled water 126.50

Hebert, Teresea 500330 PEO Costs 205.81

Home Depot Pro 105875 910X – Custodial supplies 581.59

ICTEA Office Supplies 2,010.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 1,980.29

Interstate All Battery 100127 Batteries 86.40

Iowa Dept of Natural 105485 9103 – NPDES annual permit 300.00

Iowa Int’l Assn for Indentification 118749 School 150.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 937.40

Jeo Consulting Group 98187 1500 – Brown’s Lake concess 1,878.75

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnstone Supply 102146 9109 – Filters 62.40

Kinetico of Siouxland 103420 Peroxide/Little Sioux 640.00

Knife River Midwest 101585 1500 – Brown’s Lake road 5,000.00

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 RX #4094779 & 6829984 379.50

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 circuits 300.00

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 2,446.23

Meister, Corey D 100044 Mileage Reimbursement 36.25

Menards 199721 Toilet for cabin/Little 229.00

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 weekly physicals 301.88

Mid American Energy 159813 9103 – Electric JL22 15,014.53

Mid Step Services (159884) June janitorial 60.00

Midwest Monitoring 102504 Bracelet rental 1,800.00

Northeast Nebr Publ 100448 Homer tower utilities 342.00

Office Elements 100254 Toner for Real Estate 135.95

O’Tool, Jeffrey 500624 Mileage Reimbursement 23.75

Parker, Barbara 99064 Mileage Reimbursement 21.25

Pioneer Auto 99925 Vehicle Repairs 2,692.39

Precision Dynamics 104561 Household Supplies 464.92

Priestley***, Dan 105695 Mileage Reimbursement 43.75

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Weapon Permits flyers 457.00

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Windshield 146.30

Sam’s Club (A-GA) 205178 Food 56.56

Security National Bank 208797 Postage, Parts #913 7,315.71

Sedgwick Talley Abstract 331400 Lien Search Fee 290.00

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 9108 – Parking signs 80.00

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) WCICC-IT Mo End June FY22 98,257.62

Sioux City Yamaha 100788 Can Am, Payment short 5,003.00

Sioux Sales Co Uniforms 199.95

Standard Insurance 500112 Life, AD&D, & LTD 2,441.22

Street Cop Training School 225.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 33,879.30

Superior Vision 104058 August 2022 Vision Insurance 2,600.58

Thompson Electric 231500 9103 – Troubleshoot fire alarm 173.04

United Healthcare 102482 August 2022 Coverage 650.00

VSP Vision Service 104078 August 2022 Vision Ins 1,607.97

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 2022 Dodge Charger 37,080.00

Zellmer Zant, Chris 258026 Mileage Reimbursement 21.25

Grand Total: 549,921.68

