Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — July 26, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 07/26/2022

3-Speed Automotive 105535 Labor #200 1,966.00

Alignment Pros Labor #46 68.25

Amazon Capital Service 500176 Fuse connector kit 32.92

Autry Reporting Deposition 65.10

Barnes & Noble Books 611.13

Bierschbach Equipment 177471 Signs 1,165.00

Bomgaars 27646 Parts & Shop Supplies 354.00

Cardis Mfg. Co. Fence 2,212.00

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 163.71

Chesterman CO Water 54.90

Christian Home Assn 65495 Shelter Services 1,399.50

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 675.65

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Filters #34, #303 100.32

Correctionville Bldg 61849 Painting supplies/Little Sioux 46.88

Cott Systems Inc 104074 Monthly maintenance fee 275.00

Country Tire And Services 104222 Tire Repair #525 174.67

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance; Buildings 38.50

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 2,635.60

Dennis Supply 66052 9101 – Coil cleaner 86.72

Derby CRS RPR, Denise 103970 Transcript of Hearing 15.00

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Stamps 68.00

DGR Engineering 104049 Professional Services 3,500.00

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 9102 – Custodial supplies 41.96

Echo Group 101509 1500 – 210 remodel pro 300.28

Electronic Engineer 75647 Radios 7,818.30

Elliott***, Jason PHONE 240.00

Equipment Blades Inc. 105027 Blades 1,896.00

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.46

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gas and Repairs 18,125.54

Frontier Communications 291028 911 circuits 712-378-3 129.95

GAAP Solutions LLC 500912 Multi-Res Reappraisal 14,400.00

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Lexmarks 358.47

Graffix Inc 105073 Hats 1,100.00

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tire Repair #22 105.79

Grell***, James 102847 Clothing Allowance 160.45

Hartford (Dallas, TX 103683) INSURANCE 15,398.00

Hoffman, Rheane Hearings 22.50

Independent Technologies 500200 Propane Tank Monitor 40.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Flex Benefit Admin Fee 3,158.64

Iowa Dept of Revenue 181578 Permit #1-97-035774 1,041.45

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 School 350.00

Iowa Sportsman 102041 Classified ad – September 2022 275.00

Iowa State Association 100789 DH Dental Premiums 4,794.99

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #506 247.04

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 529.00

Jim Hawk Truck Trailer 99918 Parts #932 152.92

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L Deposition 91.20

Johnstone Supply (S 105825) 9109 – Filters 124.08

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Acct#9580/Brake caliper 181.12

LG Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 120.05

Lexis Nexis Matthew 151500 Sexual Assault Trial 5th Edition 335.31

Loffler Companies 500177 Printer contract 1,367.35

LP Gill, Inc. 103452 Landfill 1st Quarter FY 2022/23 44,310.60

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 2,507.69

Menards 199721 Buildings 924.93

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 July Pre-employment Physicals 724.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric service 06/10 6,658.98

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 959.04

Midwest Honda Suzuki 102021 Kubota mower blades 55.47

Midwest Turf & Irrigation 161012 Parts for Toro mower 539.95

Midwest Wheel Parts #935 12.84

Mike’s Repair 161687 Tire Repair #501, #504 235.00

Millborn Seeds 500911 Hydroseeding for Oak Ridge 1,143.75

MMJ Services 500908 Training for Excavation 5,428.17

Mogensen*** Tyler PHONE 240.00

Moore, Corbett, Heffer 105204 Sioux City Assessor General 4,397.81

Murphy Tractor Filters 7,546.50

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Diesel & Oil 50,212.73

Northern Tool and E 500627 Ironton steel cart-DPN 54.99

Office Elements 100254 Envelopes, Folders, PT 327.37

Office of Auditor of State 105053 Audit Filing 850.00

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 894.68

O’Reilly Auto Parts Solvents 35.88

P & W Garage 100123 Tire Repair #401 80.00

Plymouth Cnty Sheriff CINA 31.50

Pomp’s Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #401 62.50

Pospeshil Photography 302800 Postcards 16 packages 208.00

RJ Thomas Mfg Inc 193066 Grills/Brown’s Lake camp 3,844.00

Radio Time Billing 105861 Radio ad-First Responders 342.00

Ricoh USA, Inc Copy Prints.. 152.65

Riverside ACE Hardware 500821 Marking flags 14.99

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9102 – Clear blanket from main 430.00

Safelite Auto Glass 103072 Windshield Replacement 146.30

Sapp Bros Petroleum Fuel 656.85

Security National Bank 208797 Outreach & Office Supp.. 2,890.43

Sherwin Williams 210963 1500 – 210 remodel project 257.65

Signs By Tomorrow Stickers 78.00

Sioux City Journal 105830 ORDINANCE #65 421.56

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) DH Water & Sewer 616.92

Sioux City Truck & Trailer 246198 Filters #935 175.72

Smith, Cheryl 360 Revocation Hearing 70.00

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Oil filter & antifreeze 64.64

Spee Dee Delivery Service 104385 Standard Shipment June 73.68

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Safety 58.00

Standard Insurance 500112 August 2022 Insurance 11,032.39

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 229.77

Swanson Electric 228109 1500 – Brown’s Lake project 12,343.00

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,089.36

TNT Sales & Service 500281 Equip Maint 422.58

USCellular 500677 Election Phones & Hot Spots 1,454.68

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: verizon 6,989.23

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 74,528.48

Williams & Company 1766 Audit of financial statement 7,000.00

Williges LLC 500903 Parking County Attorney 700.00

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Professional Services 412.50

Woodbury County Rec 254200 Electricity 81.65

Woodbury County Sheriff 245900 Check order reimb 173.35

Woodbury County Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper 360.00

Xcessories Squared 104652 Signs 1,446.95

Ziegler Inc. Anti-freeze 168.10

————————————————

Grand Total: 347,046.58

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 25, 2022