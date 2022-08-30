Donald Pierce

Donald Eugene Pierce, age 84, of Remsen Iowa formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2022 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa. Visitation with family present was 4-7 p.m. on Monday, there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation resumed at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online at www.fischfh.com

Casket bearers were Michael Stevenson, Chad Stevenson, Preston Pierce, Drew Pierce, Nathan Fisher and Eric Pierce. Honorary bearers were Ryan Pierce, McCartney Pierce, Nicholas Stevenson and Maggie Hayward.

Don was born in Niobrara, Nebraska June 2, 1938 son of Porter and Laurie (Klug) Pierce oldest of ten children. On July 4, 1959 he married Mary Richardson in Sioux City at St Michael’s Catholic Church by Fr. Huewe.

Don was a Cement Mason Local 41 for many years. The last 18 years, he worked for MidAmerican IBEW # 499 until retirement. He loved to garden, play soft ball, bowling, golf, hunting, family camping, and taking care of many foster babies through Catholic Charities.

He joined the Catholic Church in 1967 and belonged to St. Joseph Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Third and Fourth Degree. He and Mary saw a lot of the USA on Bus Tours and loved dancing.

He is survived by his wife Mary of 63 years; son Parnell (Pamela) Pierce of Rapid River, MI; daughter, Shelley (Michael) Stevenson of Sioux City, IA; son Lance (Karla) Pierce of Remsen, IA; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; one step-great-granddaughter; one step-great-grandson; two step-great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Maureen (Terry) Fisher of Sioux City, IA; Sandra Maring of Kingsley, IA; Gary Pierce of Jefferson SD; Dean (Susan) Pierce of Argyle, TX; Colonel Carol Pierce of Spirit Lake, IA; Julie (Dennis) Barto of Sioux City, IA; Terry (Kathy) Pierce, Moville IA; Debra Pierce of Kingsley, IA; many nieces, nephews and a very special niece, Rhonda Bolton of LeMars, IA.

Preceded in death by his son, Brian Troy Pierce, foster daughter Theresa Brauch Pierce, his parents Porter and Laurie Pierce, brother and sister-in-law, James and Jean Pierce; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Pierce, brother-in-law, Charles Maring, In-laws Clifford and Lucile Richardson, sister-in-law Dalene Kray.