Marvin John Wycoff, age 93, of Moville, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society of LeMars.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 02, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with the Fr. Randy L. Schon officiating. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville.