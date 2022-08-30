Moville City Council Minutes/Claims/Revenues — August 17, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Joel Robinson, John Parks, Bret Hayworth, and Tom Conolly are present. Paul Malm connects via Zoom. Parks motions to approve agenda, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the July Treasurer’s report, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. A building permit for rebuilding the garage at 212 S. Pearl has been received and sent to Inspector Dave Christensen for review. Guests include Edgar Rodriguez, and Blake Stubbs. No speakers during Open Forum.

Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. No Public Works update was given verbally but council reviewed the document Weaver submitted regarding recent completed tasks and upcoming projects. The pool season has concluded and the staff has done an amazing job running the facility. The staff of 15 WSI certified guards gave 249 swim lessons at the Haskell Pool during summer 2022. Clerk Peterson praised the pool management and thanked the Council for the cooperation with the City of Kingsley for this teamwork. Clerk Peterson updated the Council regarding 147 Main. This is an overhead structure used as a carport and, based on review by the inspector and the recent report of a structural engineer, the council has asked the City Attorney to move forward with requiring the owner to demolish. No action taken at this time, the issue is moving through the legal system. Attorney Thompson updated the council on the nuisance abatement at 18 S. 2nd Street and let the council know there is an upcoming court date regarding the remediation.

Attorney Thompson updated the council on the proposed Development Agreement for the West Hill Housing. Stratos is putting the project on hold due to not reaching an agreement with details of the Development Agreement. No action at this time. No action taken on Resolution 2022-42 regarding approval of the construction contract and bond for the proposed West Hill Addition. Council considers Resolution 2022-43 fixing a date for a meeting on the proposition to authorize a loan agreement and issuance of notes to evidence the obligations of the City thereunder. This bond was originally for Frontage Road infrastructure from 2nd to 3rd Street and West Hill Housing Addition, but may just be used for Frontage Road if West Hill is postponed. Attorney Thompson recommends moving forward with the not to exceed 1.6 million dollar bond while details of West Hill are being finalized. Hayworth motions to set the Public Hearing on this not to exceed $1.6 million bond to September 7th, 2022 at 5:30 pm, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed cost sharing options for the engineering fees for the West Hill Housing Addition. Thompson says this is a cost the City usually takes on due to interest in ensuring the process is completed efficiently and effectively. No action at this time. No action on Resolution 2022-44 approving and authorizing execution of a Development Agreement by and between the City of Moville and Stratos Development Group, LLC. Council discusses expenses and revenues of hiring a City Inspector. Clerk Peterson is working with the auditor for advice on how best to charge other towns for this service, in the event of any future 28E’s regarding the agreement. Council requests Mayor Fisher work with other towns to gauge their interest and verify the amounts they have budgeted for these services. No action at this time.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. Mayor Fisher informed the council that MCDAI has expressed interest in taking on other community improvement projects including lighting up the Moville sign and improving the bathroom stalls at the Haskell Pool. With no further business Conolly motioned to adjourn around 6:45 pm and Robinson seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 35,883.68

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 17,851.26

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 1,311.41

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 22,126.65

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 112.64

WATER TOTAL 33,557.89

SEWER TOTAL 22,686.40

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,411.43

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 134,941.36

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor Checks: 7/22/2022 – 8/17/2022 Payroll Checks: 7/22/2022- 8/17/2022

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 762.21

AMAZON office 365 for PD computers

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 522.00

BAD CHECKS RETURNED ACH FEE 53.23

BADGER METER MONTHLY WATER METER SOFTWARE 249.53

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND

BEEMER FISHERIES FISH FOR LAGOON 451.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 640.95

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 78.67

BROWN SUPPLY CO. STORM SEWER REPAIRS 3,318.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 298.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 458.76

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 7,286.16

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 715.34

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 150.00

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP. WW CHEMICALS 1,037.51

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT PAINT SUPPLIES 986.30

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 84.00

IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL NPDES FEE FOR WW 210.00

ELEVATE ROOFING CITY HALL SHOP ROOF REPAIR 8,867.00

ELSMORE SWIM SHOP POOL SUPPLIES 288.41

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 301.61

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO. CONCRETE PROJECT.. 6,638.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,593.60

GRAFFIX INC. CLOTHING 150.00

GRAHAM TIRE SIOUX CITY PD TIRES 343.47

GRAINGER SAFETY EQUIPMENT 262.06

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 1,388.76

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 828.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 38.00

IPERS IPERS 5,423.70

IRS FED/FICA TAX 10,806.00

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 17.50

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 714.10

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 387.50

JODI PETERSON clerk school, Sam’s Club mileage 510.60

JOSH TAYLOR BODY CAM 400.00

KMK POOL SUPPLIES 20.00

LUMBER PROS LUMBER 244.78

MARTINS FLAG FLAGS 183.77

MEGAN CROSS MILEAGE/PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 150.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 559.82

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 8,221.57

MIKE OFERT PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 150.00

MOULTRIE PD MONTHLY CAMERA SUBSCRIPT 18.01

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 156.96

PLUMBING & HEATING WHOLESALE FILTERS 283.15

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,122.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 607.32

ROCK CO, LLC AMMUNITION 1,580.60

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 421.86

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 158.78

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 1,566.00

STOCKTON TOWING PD VEHICLE REPAIR 440.08

THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY WATER 1,946.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 141.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT COMPANY WATER & W/W SUPPLIES..30.40

UNITY POINT CLINIC RANDOM DRUG TEST PAT SMITH 99.00

VEENSTRA & KIMM, INC. BUILDING INSPECTION 147 MAIN..2,598.75

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,061.28

WEX BANK FUEL 2,498.19

WIATEL PHONE/INTERNET.. 158.31

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER PROPERTY TAXES MOTEL/610 CIRCLE 654.00

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC ANNUAL ZOOM MEMBERSHIP 149.90

==============

Accounts Payable Total 81,722.30

Invoices: Paid 21,254.15

Invoices: Scheduled 60,468.15

Payroll Checks 42,499.97

==============

Report Total 124,222.27

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 7/22/2022- 8/17/2022

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 88,336.42

110 ROAD USE TAX 14,286.26

200 DEBT SERVICE 0

600 WATER 11,546.19

610 SEWER 10,053.40

————————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 124,222.27

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 1, 2022