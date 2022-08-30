Probate — Marla Crichton

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT

FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARLA CRICHTON, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056655

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Marla Crichton, Deceased, who died on or about August 1, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on August 16, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Marla Crichton, deceased, bearing date of October 6, 2021, was admitted to probate in the above-named court and that Scott Crichton & Brian Crichton have been appointed Executors of the Estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated 8/15/2022

Scott Crichton, Executor of Estate

2920 S. Martha Street

Sioux City, IA 51106

Brian Crichton, Executor of Estate

2522 Nicklaus Blvd.

Sioux City, IA 51106

Jay Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864

Attorney for Executors

Phipps Law Office, PLC

240 Main Street

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication:

September 8, 2022

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 1, 2022

and Thursday, September 8, 2022