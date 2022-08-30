Probate — Marla Crichton
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT
FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARLA CRICHTON, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056655
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Marla Crichton, Deceased, who died on or about August 1, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on August 16, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Marla Crichton, deceased, bearing date of October 6, 2021, was admitted to probate in the above-named court and that Scott Crichton & Brian Crichton have been appointed Executors of the Estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated 8/15/2022
Scott Crichton, Executor of Estate
2920 S. Martha Street
Sioux City, IA 51106
Brian Crichton, Executor of Estate
2522 Nicklaus Blvd.
Sioux City, IA 51106
Jay Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864
Attorney for Executors
Phipps Law Office, PLC
240 Main Street
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication:
September 8, 2022
Probate Code Section 304
*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 1, 2022
and Thursday, September 8, 2022