Richard Libke

Funeral services for Richard D. Libke, age 65, of Anthon will be held at a later date.

Richard passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his son’s home of Cherokee.

Richard Dean Libke was born October 27, 1956 in Cherokee, Iowa to Eldon and Mary E. (Brown) Libke. He graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1975. After graduating he helped farm on his family’s farm in addition to owning his own body shop. He was also a welder at Simonsen Mfg. and at Wilson Trailer.

Richard loved all things cars; auto mechanics, auto body repairs, restorations and going to swap meets. He also enjoyed fishing and he took pride in using sarcastic humor to make people laugh.

He is survived by his sons, Eric Libke of Cherokee, IA; Jeff Libke of Holstein, IA; Nick Libke of Anthon, IA; grandsons, Zaiden A. and Zander D. Libke of Quimby, IA; sister, Diane Libke-Conyers and husband, Don of Hastins, NE and brother, Dennis Libke of Hastings, NE.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eugene Libke; sister, Karen Green; brother, Michael Libke; and sister-in-law, Carol Libke.