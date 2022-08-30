River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — August 15, 2022

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

08/15/2022 — 6:30 PM

Board Room – Junior/Senior High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, Vice – President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, President

Sharleen Duncan, Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

Jon Montgomery addressed the board regarding Wednesday evening activities being held at the district and hours allowed. He was representing the Methodist Church and requesting Wednesday activities have earlier dismissal times.

A. Presentation of FY22-23 Insurance – Candace Jacobson

Candace Jacobson presented the FY 22-23 Insurance.

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of July 19, 2022

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal

2. JH/HS Principal

3. Activities Director

7. Old Business

A. Staff Retention Bonus

Approve the staff retention bonus as presented.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

8. New Business

A. Resignations

Approve the resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Music Sharing Agreement

Approve music sharing agreement with Kingsley Pierson.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Teacher Salary Educational Lane Changes for FY2022

Approve contract lane changes as presented

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Out of State Travel

Approve out of state travel for Nasa trip.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Blosmo Stipend

Approve 1500 Stipend to Jason Blosmo for moving expenses.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

9. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

The board discussed the Wednesday night activities policy.

B. Superintendent Report

The superintendent reported the difficulty of recruiting staff members, grounds and building updates that have been completed.

10. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 8:07 pm.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

AUGUST 2022 BOARD BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES MOSISO Compatible with MacBook Pro 15 26.98

BLOSMO, JASON PHONE STIPEND 50.00

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE Custodial Parts 14.01

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF BASEBALL FIELD 4,000.00

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING SUPPLIES 46.00

DOLLAR GENERAL SUPPLIES 12.25

DUNWELL LLC H&C maintenance 405.00

GORDON FLESCH TONER.. 238.35

HEIMAN INC. FIRE EQUIP ANNUAL INSPECTION HS/MS 874.00

IOWA ASSOC OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS FALL CONFERENCE 215.00

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES TSA ANNUAL ADMIN FEE..600.00

JACOBS ELECTRIC supplies 3.03

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. AUTO PARTS 306.85

KEVIN O’DELL ELECTRIC INC. Electrical Repair 1,376.31

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 20.00

MENARDS 38.25 window blind 52.94

PCSWEEP PC DISPOSAL 330.00

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIPEND 814.84

QUILL CORPORATION Custom Cash Receipt Book, 4-to-a-page 207.90

RECORD, THE July publications 227.88

SCHOOL SPECIALTY Classroom Select NeoClass Floor Rocker 357.24

SPECIAL MARKETS INSURANCE CONSULTANTS INC. BLANKET SCHOOL ACCIDENT INSURANCE 5,517.25

STAPLES ADVANTAGE Swingline Standard Staples, 1/4” Length 693.91

STEVENSON HARDWARE supplies 34.98

TODD, GABBY SUPPLIES 29.60

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL Pest Control 150.00

VISA Tax 574.50

WARDS NATURAL SCIENCE ESTABLISH SUPPLIES 468.46

WEST MUSIC shipping 178.30

Fund Total: 17,840.92

Checking Account Total: 17,840.92

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING Internet Tower 9,709.10

Fund Total: 9,709.10

Checking Account Total 9,709.10

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SSO 77.12

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. SSO 2,459.62

Fund Total: 2,536.74

Checking Account Total 2,536.74

ADDITIONAL BOARD BILLS AUGUST 2022

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

ANC DBA LONG LINES AUGUST 2022 300.18

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR 1” putty knife 148.48

DELUXE DRIVING ACADEMY LLC 7/22 DRIVERS ED 3,850.00

DEMCO INC Scotch tape 139.27

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC E-RATE ANNUAL FEE 3,500.00

FRONTIER AUGUST WASHTA LANDLINE 449.32

GOODHEART-WILLCOX PUBLISHER Shipping & Handling 2,589.42

KAY L CHAPMAN,CPA PC 22 AUDIT WORKSHOP 125.00

LAKESHORE CURRICULUM MATERIALS SUPPLIES..4,022.70

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY – CORRECTIONVILLE 12,960.16

MODERN HEATING & COOLING BATHROOM REPAIRS 382.41

NEW COOP GLYPHOSATE 370.37

PLANK ROAD PUBLISHING, INC. WEB PROMO CODE 221.04

SANITARY SERVICES SERVICES 246.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO. PAINT SUPPLIES 511.77

STAPLES ADVANTAGE JAM Choc-olate Brown Cardstock 206.58

TEACHTOWN Teach Town Basics – One Year Subscription 259.00

USGAMES SUPPLIES 471.84

VISA GAS 216.50

Fund Total: 30,970.04

Checking Account Total: 30,970.04

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR PROM 5.69

Fund Total: 5.69

Checking Account Total: 5.69

Checking 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

VOLLMAR MOTORS DOWN PAYMENT – SUBURBAN 500.00

Fund Total: 500.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

GOGUARDIAN SOFTWARE 2,159.50

Fund Total: 2,159.50

Checking Account Total 2,659.50

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HOBART (STRACHAN SALES INC.) DISH MACHINE REPAIR.. 901.00

Fund Total: 901.00

Checking Account Total: 901.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 1, 2022