What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Seattle Hot Dogs By Editor | September 1, 2022 | 0 Seattle Dogs are on the menu in Pam Clark’s “What’s Cooking?” column on page 2 — just in time for Labor Day. Also on page 2 is Jon Kilstrom’s “Staying Well” column on the flu. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 1 & 9 — Chad Richardson Starts Plastics Business August 25, 2022 | No Comments » Special Fair Section This Week; Cloggers Finish 2nd at State August 25, 2022 | No Comments »