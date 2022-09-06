Adeline Drenkhahn

Adeline M. Drenkhahn, age 92, of Mapleton, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove, Iowa.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Mount Hope Cemetery of Mapleton, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Adeline M. (Kraft) Drenkhahn, one of ten children born to George H. and Cynthia Maude (Revel) Kraft, was born on July 17, 1930, on a farm 5 miles east of Mapleton, Iowa. She loved growing up on the farm and graduated from Mapleton Public School with the class of 1948.

After graduation, Adeline had the privilege of taking a few college classes to add to her already obtained clerical skills.

On February 25, 1951, Adeline was united in marriage to Clifford C. Drenkhahn in the United Methodist Church of Mapleton. The couple made their first home on a farm outside of Oto, Iowa, where the couple commenced in farming.

After five years in Oto the family relocated to a farm near Mapleton. Adeline started her career as the secretary at Mapleton Public schools, where she worked for 36 years before retiring in 1995.

After retiring from the school, Adeline went to work as a bookkeeper and secretary for St. John’s United Methodist Church in Mapleton. She also served as the church board secretary.

Adeline also belonged to some professional organizations and was a past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved family history and photos, reading magazines and short stories, sewing, attending family reunions, and spending holidays with her family.

Left to cherish Adeline’s memory are her son Martin (Elizabeth “Liz”) Drenkhahn of Lane, KS; extended family and friends.

Adeline is reunited in heaven with her husband Clifford Drenkhahn; parents George H. and Cynthia Kraft; grandson Michael Jason Drenkhahn; siblings Warren, Thelma “Sally”, Clarence “Dutch”, Harriett, John F. “Hank”, Gerald “Jay”, Glen and two infant siblings.