Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — September 12, 2022
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
• Time: 7:00 PM
• Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
B. Fund Raising Activities for 2022-2023
C. Appointments:
1. Legislative Action Representative/Delegate Assembly Representative
2. County Conference Board Representative
3. Homeless Liaison Coordinator
D. Review of Board Policy 500-504
E. Appointment of Student Representative for 2022-2023 School Year
F. 2022-2023 MVAOCOU Activities Handbook
G. Approve Operational Sharing Positions with CO-U for 23-24
V. Discussion Items
A. IASB School Board Convention November 16-18, 2022
B. Potential for an Archery program at MVAO
VI. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
B. Enrollment Numbers for 2022-2023
C. Open Enrollment In List
D. Open Enrollment Out List
E. Home School List
F. Pre-School Schedules
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Title I Application
VIII. Announcements
A. Next meeting – October 10, 2022 – Anthon
IX. Closed Session
To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered.
X. Adjourn
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 8, 2022