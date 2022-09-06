Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — September 12, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Fund Raising Activities for 2022-2023

C. Appointments:

1. Legislative Action Representative/Delegate Assembly Representative

2. County Conference Board Representative

3. Homeless Liaison Coordinator

D. Review of Board Policy 500-504

E. Appointment of Student Representative for 2022-2023 School Year

F. 2022-2023 MVAOCOU Activities Handbook

G. Approve Operational Sharing Positions with CO-U for 23-24

V. Discussion Items

A. IASB School Board Convention November 16-18, 2022

B. Potential for an Archery program at MVAO

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Enrollment Numbers for 2022-2023

C. Open Enrollment In List

D. Open Enrollment Out List

E. Home School List

F. Pre-School Schedules

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Title I Application

VIII. Announcements

A. Next meeting – October 10, 2022 – Anthon

IX. Closed Session

To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered.

X. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 8, 2022