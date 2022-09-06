| logout
Pierson City Council — Notice of Public Hearing (Sale of VersaHandler)
Pierson City Council
LEGAL NOTICE
The City of Pierson shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the VersaHandler by advertising and selling the VersaHandler on an online auction taking the highest bid.
The Hearing will be held September 20, 2022 at the Pierson City Hall, City of Pierson at 7:00 P.M.
Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.
City of Pierson
By: /s/ Doyle Struve
Doyle Struve, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Jeanette Beekman
Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 8, 2022