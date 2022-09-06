Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Claims — August 16, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

August 16, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on August 16, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present; except Craig Anderson. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 8/16/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 8/9/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the claims issued 8/16/2022 and payroll issued 8/15/2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Resolution 081622-1 to set the public hearing for 10 am on September 20, 2022 for the Plymouth County Wind Urban Renewal Area and to set 11 am on August 30, 2022 for the consultation meeting with the City of Remsen, RU School District, KP School District and MMC School District. Van Otterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kas-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-absent. Motion Carried.

Kaylee Langrell representing Summit Carbon Solutions presented information on the carbon pipeline to the Board. There were 4 landowners present with questions.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 24 in Washington Township on Key Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to IDOT ROW by the City of Le Mars in Section 36 in Washington and Section 1 and 2 of Plymouth Township on Hwy 75. Van Otterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-nay; Anderson-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit in Section 24 of Washington Township on Key Ave., for street lighting in the City of Le Mars. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a speed limit Resolution #081622-2 in the City of Struble on C-12. Van Otterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Anderson-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Frontier Communication in Section 4 of Elgin Township on C12. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve the ROW for project STBG-SWAP-CO75(166). Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the final plan for Project STBG-SWAP-CO75(166). Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve Resolution #081622-3 Traffic Safety Application for K30/K64 Intersection. Van Otterloo-absent; Horton-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Anderson-absent. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:20 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 8-16-22

AgriVision Equipment Group PARTS 60.29

Noel Ahmann postage, mileage 248.22

City of Akron utility assist 196.04

Allied Oil & Supply oil 5521.36

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Bomgaars supplies 722.99

Bugman Pest & Rodent pest control 50.00

Carroll Construction PARTS 410.10

Clay Rural Water System antenna rental 100.00

Cole Papers custodial supplies 800.57

Cummins Sales and Service generator maintenance 526.29

CWD food supplies 2531.73

Dakota County Sheriff service.. 23.24

Denise Derby transcript 10.00

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 1501.56

DeVries Tool & Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 299.50

Eakes Inc SHOP SUPPLIES 85.96

Fareway food supplies 459.06

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 1052.32

Fastenal custodial supplies 120.70

Stacey Feldman mileage 97.50

Floyd Valley Healthcare med examiner, contracts 3264.07

FORCE America PARTS 865.40

Frericks Repair TIRES & TUBES 3772.87

Frontier phone services 259.90

GCC Alliance Concrete BOX CULVERTS 868.50

Get Branded 360 uniform 209.96

Jolynn Goodchild misc. reimbursement 331.39

Gordon Flesch Co. copies 41.39

Government Forms and Supplies envelopes, notary stamp.. 2535.14

Groves Emergency Lighting vehicle equipment 1616.38

Jamie Hauser mileage 156.25

Brian Heidesch cell phone allowance 90.00

City of Hinton UTILITIES 114.06

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 420.00

Kara Holland deposition 44.50

ICCS conference registration 404.00

Iowa Dept. of Revenue cabin taxes 83.50

Iowa DNR well permits 525.00

Iowa Information Inc. publications 827.30

Iowa One Call locate service 18.00

Iowa Prison Industries sign parts 572.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS.. 647.24

Jim Jones postage, supplies, mileage 425.60

J-W Tank Line fuel 4783.49

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 3078.04

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 40.50

Klass Law Firm legal fees 568.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

L. A. Carlson Contracting construction project 10,312.40

City of Le Mars utilities 518.71

LeMars Agri Center EROSION CONTROL 228.35

LeMars Ambulance transport 225.00

L.G. Everist GRANULAR 38,902.45

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.92

MCI long distance 32.87

Menards roof steel 518.39

City of Merrill UTILITIES 132.40

Metal Culverts PIPE CULVERTS 12,165.50

MidAmerican Energy utilities 8139.10

Midwest Contracting construction project 7104.86

Midwest Honda mower repairs 725.63

Mike’s Inc fuel 6107.00

Mouw Motors OUTSIDE SERVICE 286.69

Mr Muffler repairs 1895.90

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 319.90

Northwest Electric inspection 145.66

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup, rental 514.04

Old Castle Infrastructure construction project 6155.36

Shawn Olson supplies 178.46

One Office Solutions supplies.. 97.31

City of Oyens UTILITIES 71.00

Erica Pepper mileage 168.75

Plymouth Co. Historical Museum 2022/23 allocation 20,000.00

Plymouth Co. Solid Waste Agency hauling/assessment 35,268.09

Plymouth Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb 6773.98

Pomp’s Tire Service TIRES & TUBES 324.00

Val Pratt notary fee, supplies 48.04

Premier Communications phone service 2489.69

Primebank data fee 7.50

Protex Central fire alarm inspection 390.00

Quality Communications repair county fiber 10,420.00

Jill Renken mileage, lodging, postage 499.23

Ricks’ Septic Service campground service 500.00

Ritz Chiropractic SAFETY 80.00

Rolling Oil oil 9022.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 29,502.59

Sherwin Williams stain, supplies 404.56

Sheveland’s Welding batwing mower repair 334.85

Shred-it shredding 79.53

Sioux Sales Company UC-1 kits 47.70

Siouxland District Health Dept. well tests 225.00

Siouxland Humane Society services 37.00

Rebecca Socknat supplies, cell phone 175.22

State Medical Examiners autopsy 2052.06

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Stop Stick sticks 515.00

Mark D Sturgeon transcripts.. 101.50

The Dailey Stop fuel 100.34

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 180.67

Thomson Reuters West court library 1595.48

Total Motors PARTS 10.90

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 94,104.87

Union County Electric tower 109.00

University of Iowa Grant archaeological survey 2959.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 249.70

Mike Van Otterloo mileage 143.60

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 489.25

Vanguard Appraisals 2024 reappraisal project 24,120.00

Verizon cell services 592.51

Wagner Auto FILTERS 55.11

WahlTek Inc. sign parts 3089.34

Wesley United Methodist Church rental 100.00

WesTel trunk line 361.87

Williams & Company FY 2021-22 audit 3000.00

Woodbury Co Sheriff service 30.00

Ziegler Inc PARTS 4698.03

