Probate — Barbara Oehlerking

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA OEHLERKING, DECEASED

CASE NO. ESPR056665

Notice Of Proof Of Will Without Administration

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Barbara Oehlerking, Deceased, who died on or about April 19, 2022.

You are hereby notified that on August 26, 2022, the last will and testament of Barbara Oehlerking, deceased, bearing date of April 24, 2020, was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Dated on August 26, 2022.

Mark C. Oehlerking, Proponent

Attorney for estate:

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409

515 Main St., PO Box 198

Mapleton, IA 51034

Date of second publication

September 15, 2022

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Thursday, September 15, 2022