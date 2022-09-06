Probate — Faye Hinkhouse

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FAYE MARIE HINKHOUSE, DECEASED.

CASE NO. ESPR056670

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Faye Marie Hinkhouse, Deceased, who died on or about December 2, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on August 29, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Faye Marie Hinkhouse, deceased, bearing date of December 4, 1992, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Jay James Hinkhouse was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: August 29, 2022

/s/ Jay James Hinkhouse

Jay James Hinkhouse, Executor

5876 Arrasmith Trail

Ames, IA 50010

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007809

Attorney for Executor

4 East 2nd Street, P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Phone: 712-378-3611

Date of second publication:

September 15, 2022

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 8, 2022

and Thursday, September 15, 2022